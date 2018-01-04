Rinderer signs to play softball at MoBap

Highland High School senior Addison Rinderer recently signed a national letter of intent to play softball at Missouri Baptist University. Seated with Rinderer are her parents, Marty and Laurie Rinderer. Standing in the back form left to right are Rindere’s pitching and hitting ocach, Darci Materkowski, HHS Softball Coach Greg Exton, Illinois Esprit Coach Jim Corby and Missouri Baptist Assistant Softball Coach Kenneth Messer-Brooks. Provided