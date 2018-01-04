Highland High School senior Addison Rinderer recently signed a national letter of intent to play softball at Missouri Baptist University. Seated with Rinderer are her parents, Marty and Laurie Rinderer. Standing in the back form left to right are Rindere’s pitching and hitting ocach, Darci Materkowski, HHS Softball Coach Greg Exton, Illinois Esprit Coach Jim Corby and Missouri Baptist Assistant Softball Coach Kenneth Messer-Brooks.
Highland High School senior Addison Rinderer recently signed a national letter of intent to play softball at Missouri Baptist University. Seated with Rinderer are her parents, Marty and Laurie Rinderer. Standing in the back form left to right are Rindere’s pitching and hitting ocach, Darci Materkowski, HHS Softball Coach Greg Exton, Illinois Esprit Coach Jim Corby and Missouri Baptist Assistant Softball Coach Kenneth Messer-Brooks. Provided

Highland: Sports

Rinderer signs to play softball at MoBap

By Daniel Fussner

dfussner@bnd.com

January 04, 2018 10:06 AM

January 04, 2018 10:06 AM

Highland High School senior Addison Rinderer recently a national letter of intent to play softball next year at Missouri Baptist University in St. Louis.

Last spring as a junior at HHS, Rinderer, who has good speed and is adept both offensively and defensively, played right field on a daily basis and pitched some to help the Lady Bulldogs go 29-4 and capture Mississippi Valley Conference and regional championships. At the plate, she hit .386 with a .410 on-base percentage to go with three home runs, two triples, four doubles, 23 RBIs and 26 runs scored. In the circle, Rinderer went 2-0 with a 2.33 ERA in 12 innings.

The Missouri Baptist University softball team competes in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics as a part of the American Midwest Conference under head coach Craig Walston. The Spartans are a team on the rise and will be seeking to earn its first trip to the NAIA National Championships.

