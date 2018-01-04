Rinderer signs to play softball at MoBap

Highland High School senior Addison Rinderer recently a national letter of intent to play softball next year at Missouri Baptist University in St. Louis.
Last spring as a junior at HHS, Rinderer, who has good speed and is adept both offensively and defensively, played right field on a daily basis and pitched some to help the Lady Bulldogs go 29-4 and capture Mississippi Valley Conference and regional championships. At the plate, she hit .386 with a .410 on-base percentage to go with three home runs, two triples, four doubles, 23 RBIs and 26 runs scored. In the circle, Rinderer went 2-0 with a 2.33 ERA in 12 innings.
The Missouri Baptist University softball team competes in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics as a part of the American Midwest Conference under head coach Craig Walston. The Spartans are a team on the rise and will be seeking to earn its first trip to the NAIA National Championships.
