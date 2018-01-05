Lady Bulldogs bowl over Panthers for season sweep

The Highland bowling Lady Bulldogs swept the season series from Jerseyville with a domineering 34-6 home victory Thursday at Poplar Junction Lanes.
Highland, which is coached by Laura Wander-Vrell and Pam Schrumpf, has reeled off six wins in a row, all against Mississippi Valley Conference competition, to boost its league record to 6-1 and its overall mark to 7-1.
The Bulldogs swept all 20 team points in the match after winning all three team games to hoard the match’s overall pin count by a 455-pin margin, 2,693 to 2,238.
Highland also won 14 of the match’s 20 individual points. Freshman Molly Marshall and junior Delaney Grimes led the way after capturing all four of their individual points and senior Emma Schuster took three of her four individual points.
Marshall bowled the match’s highest series with a three-game aggregate of 622 after rolling consistently strong games of 214, 207 and 201.
Jerseyville’s Sam Tallman had the second best series with a 592, which included a 230 to take top honors for individual game. She also had a 214 game.
Schuster was next on the match’s series pylon with a 562 three-game set, which featured games of 204 and 202.
Also rolling good games for the Bulldogs were sophomore Kayla Rutz (224), senior Kali Rutz (214) and Grimes (182, 166).
Highland’s junoir varsity girls swept Jerseyville 7-0. Maci Pfister had the highest series of the match with a 496 on games of 165, 159 and 152 while Mack Myer fired the match’s best game with a 200.
On Dec. 27, Highland finished seventh out of 16 teams at the Alton Christmas Tournament and teamed up with the boys team to place fourth overall.
Schuster and Kayla Rutz led the way for the Bulldogs. Schuster topped Highland with a six-game series of 1,059, which featured high games of 201, 195, 193 and 180. Rutz bowled a 1,042 six-game set with top games of 213, 190 and 180.
Adding good games for the Bulldogs were Marshall (193, 182) and Grimes (201, 197).
