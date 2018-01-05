Bowling Bulldogs roll over Panthers 34-6

The Highland High School boys bowling team flattened the visiting Jerseyville Panthers 34-6 Thursday at Poplar Junction Lanes.
With the victory, the Bulldogs, who are coached by Laura Wander-Vrell, lifted their overall record to 5-3-1 and their Mississippi Valley Conference mark to 4-3-1.
Highland brought its A-game and swept all 20 team points after hitting 1,000 to win all three team games — 1,091 to 958, 1,054 to 1,038 and 1,000 to 913 — and capture the match’s ensuing point total, by more than 200 pins, 3,145 to 2,909.
The Bulldogs also took 14 of the match’s 20 possible points.
Senior Brandon Munie, Highland’s anchor, hoarded all four of his possible individual points after firing the match’s superior series with a 715. His three-game set featured games of 255, 238 and 222.
Sophomores Austin Roach and Austin Davis notched the second and third highest series.
Roach, Highland’s No. 2 bowler in the lineup, was next on the series pylon with a 663. Roach opened up with the match’s superior individual game with a 276, which also cracked the top 10 in the program’s career list of highest games. He finished with games of 195 and 192.
Davis, the Bulldogs’ leadoff bowler, bowled a 617 three-game aggregate. He also had the third best game with a 268 middle game.
Also rolling good games for Highland were juniors Trevor Leitschuh (232, 189) and Adam Buske (191, 185, 182).
Jerseyville had two bowlers roll a 600 series, Greg Towell (614) and Zane Longley (603).
Highland’s junior varsity edged out Jerseyville 4-3. Wyatt Wiese led the way with high games of 257 and 221. Steven Reinacher added a 195 game.
On Dec. 27, the Bulldogs placed fifth out of 16 teams and teamed up with the girls team to take fourth place overall.
Munie was Highland’s top individual after finishing in 10th place with a six-game series of 1,195. His top games were 237, 223, 200, 198 and 182.
Davis placed 14th with a six-game set of 1,146, which featured best games of 247, 198, 192 and 190.
Also bowling good games for the Bulldogs were Roach (210, 180), Buske (192, 182) and Leitschuh (189).
