HMS cheer team captures first-ever state title

The Highland Middle School cheerleading won its first ever Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association state championship in the large school division Sunday at Prairie Capitol Convention Center in Springfield. The HMS cheer squad consists of, first row from left to right, Tallie Powell, Bayla Fitterer, Reece Bellm, Ava Lercher; second row, Carolynn Parsons, Riley Mansholt, Kyleigh Buchen, Lexie Fears, Chloe Mcteer, Avery Miles, Kara Shaw; third row, Coach Marilyn Bloemker, Kady Shaw, Ava Allen, Madison Beiermann, Morgan Flesch, Allison Rieling, Mya Iberg, Rhea Fowler, Brittani Wellen, Shelbylynn Roberson, Alexis Broughman and Coach Sheri Eveland. Provided