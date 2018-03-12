Soccer Lady Bulldogs are big on experience, short on numbers

The Highland High School girls soccer team consists of, first row from left to right, Morgan Pace, Jordyn Schrage, Jaden Armstrong, Julia Beil, Jenna Duff, Kealy Korte, Jaida Duncan; second row, Alexa Padak, Avery Padak, Morgan Zobrist, Rachel Miller, Rachel Henss, Lexie Edwards, Piper Myer, Jessica Borror; third row, Reese Schrage, Whitney Lightle, Ashlen DeLuca, Jaqulyn Ferguson, Audrey Wilke, Kallie Painter, Madelyn Walker and Kagney Riggs. Daniel Fussner dfussner@bnd.com