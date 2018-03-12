Sprinters should be a strength for the Highland thinclads

The Highland High School boys track and field team consists of, first row from left to right, Seby Wolf, Noah Schmitt, Chase DeProw, Deakon Thornton, Mason Geiger, Cameron Donahue; second row, Brylee Portell, Jack Geiger, Brennan Austin, Jeffrey Blunt II, Connor Miller, John Parker Fensterman, Josh Loeh, Jack Beiermann; third row, Ethan Leftwich, Austin Roach, Evan Clarkin, Trevor Zobrist, Cole Kuzma, Jacob Maas and Easton Rosen. Not pictured are Kyle Lane, Ivan Orozco, Gabe Sherrill, Blake Barth, Mitchell Focht, Isaac Winter, Evan Clarkin, Owen Kobbeman, Blake McCaw, Connor Sands, Peyton Strong, Kane Thornton, Kaleb Blunt, Bryce Kirsch, Cole Goodall. Daniel Fussner dfussner@bnd.com