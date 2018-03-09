Lady Bulldog thinclads have new but familiar face in coach Bradley

The Highland High School girls track and field team consists of, first row from left to right, Megan Griesbaum, Savannah Graham, Kayla Thompson, Alysha Robles, Chloe Marti, Paige Schaible, Julia Loeh, Grace Meyer; second row, Mackenzie Nigh, Olivia Wilke, Alyssa Freimann, Rece Portell, Leah Sutton, Kate Marti, Carly Rakers; third row, Mackenzie Schoeck, Abby Beyer, Bella LaPorta, Taylor Kesner, Lexie Korte, Reese Tackett and Samantha Hengehold.