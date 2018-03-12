Highland native Giger earns All-American status at Indoor Nationals

Stanford University redshirt junior Lena Giger earned her first First-Team All-America honor by placing sixth and earning First-Team All-America accolades in the shot put with a throw of 56 feet, 2.75 inches (17.14 meters) at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships Friday at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas
For Giger, her finish certainly was impressive, especially considering she placed 17th outdoors last year in her first NCAA meet. But another 9.5 inches would have vaulted Giger all the way to second place. Those distances seemed attainable on a better day.
"It was a good stepping stone from nationals last year," said Giger, a three-time IHSA Class 2A state champion in the shot put from 2012-14 while at Highland High School. "But the goals were a little higher, especially because the distances above me weren't way out there."
Giger was in danger of not being among the top nine and reach the final, but got a good throw of 55-11.25 (17.05m) on her third while she was in what she described as "survival mode" gave her three additional throws.
Giger improved on her fourth throw to earn her best mark of the competition, reach All-American status and earn points for her team.
"The competition this weekend was not exactly what I had hoped for going into the meet but I am still extremely happy and proud with the outcome," she said. "I ended up sixth, which is All-American and that is an incredible feeling. The competition itself was rather slow and the marks from myself and other girls were not huge, which makes my sixth-place finish a bit more frustrating because places 3-7 were all within one foot of each other but It was a great learning experience and I can’t wait for outdoor season. I’ll open up at the Stanford invite in three weeks! While the meet was definitely a bit nerve-wracking, it was great and I can’t wait to compete against these wonderful women throwers again at NCAA outdoors this June."
