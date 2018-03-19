Granite City edges Highland in outdoor season opener

The Highland High School boys track and field team was edged by the host Granite City Warriors 74-70 on Thursday at Granite City High School.
Highland, which is coached by veteran Bob Vance, swept all four of the relay races as well as the open 100- and 200-meter dashes.
The star of the meet for the Bulldogs was senior Seby Wolf, who won two individual events and also helped two relay races capture first place.
Wolf swept both of the sport's two fastest races after flashing to the finish line first to win the 100-meter dash (11.3 seconds) and the 200-meter dash (23.4).
Wolf also ran the second leg of both the meet-winning 4 x 100 and 4 x 200 relay races.
In the 4 x 100, Wolf (12.3) was joined by seniors Mason Geiger (11.1), Chase DeProw (10.7) and Noah Schmitt (11.1) and the quartet teamed up for a victorious time of 45.2 seconds.
In the 4 x 200, the same foursome of (Geiger (23.4), Wolf (24.6), DeProw (23.8) and Schmitt (24.4) posted the fastest combined time of 1:36.2.
Hanratty captured the title in the 800 (2:13.4) and also helped the 4 x 400 and 4 x 800 relay teams score first-place finishes.
In the 4 x 400, Hanratty also joined with sophomores Brylee Portell and freshmen Easton Rosen and Josh Loeh to win the race with a team time of 4:07.6 and the quartet also claimed victory in the 4 x 800 with a combined time of 9:01.2.
Also winning events for Highland were sophomore Connor Sands in the triple jump with a leap of 36 feet, 9 inches and sophomore Austin Roach in the pole vault after clearing the bar at 10-6.
Also placing in the top three for the Bulldogs in their respective events were: Geiger, second place in the 200 (23.5); freshman Easton Rosen, second place in the 1,600 (5:02); senior Gabe Sherill, second place in the 3,200 (11:33) and third place in the 400 (1:02.4); sophomore Kain Thornton, second place in the pole vault (10-0); Geiger, third place in the long jump (17-3.5); DeProw, third place in the 100 (11.8); senior Deakon Thornton, third place in the pole vault (10-0); freshman Josh Loeh, third place in the 1,600 (5:04); sophomore Austin Roach, third place in the 110 hurdles (17.6); sophomore Brylee Portell, third place in the 300 hurdles (47.4) and third place in the high jump (5-4); sophomore Trevor Zobrist, third place in the shot put (36-9); and senior Kyle Lane, third place in the discus (76-10).
