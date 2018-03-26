Shorthanded Bulldogs struggle as a team in home triangle meet

The Highland High School boys track and field team was shorthanded for its home opener and finished third in a triangular meet on Wednesday, March 21.
Mascoutah ran away with the team title with 99 points, leaving runner-up Jerseyville (49) and Highland (35) in the dust.
"We knew that Mascoutah was going to be tough again this year, and we were missing several guys due to disciplinary reasons and injuries," Highland veteran coach Bob Vance said. "That always has a trickle-down effect, because you have to substitute guys in the lineup, and it exposed our youth. Overall, we are a very young team. "
Seniors Seby Wolf and Deakon Thornton and sophomore Nick Hanratty each won a race for Highland.
Wolf was the fastest runner on the day, galloping to the finish stripe first in the 100-meter dash with a winning time of 11.2 seconds.
Thornton won the pole vault after clearing the bar at a meet-high 11-feet.
Hanratty took the title in the 1,600 with a four-lap time of 4:56.6.
Also placing in their respective event for the Bulldogs were:
- sophomore Connor Sands, second place in the triple jump (39-10);
- the 4 x 200 relay team of seniors Mason Geiger, Wolf, Sands and senior Noah Schmitt, second place (45.6);
- sophomore Austin Roach, second place in the pole vault (10-6) and fourth place in the triple jump (36-3);
- freshman Easton Rosen, second place in the 3,200 (11:00.7) and fourth place in the 400 (1:00.7);
- senior Kyle Lane, fourth place in the 200 (25.8) and fourth place in the shot put (35-3.75);
- Schmitt, fourth place in the 300 intermediate hurdles (50.3);
- senior Gabe Sherrill, fourth place in the 800 (2:23.3); and
- sophomore Cole Kuzma, fourth place in the high jump (5-2).
