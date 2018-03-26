St. Paul volleyball team wins conference for sixth straight year

The St. Paul eighth-grade volleyball team continued its dominance in the Southern Springfield Catholic Athletic Conference after capturing the conference championship for the sixth consecutive year.
The squad went 7-2 and were seeded first for the tournament. in what is Coach Kristen Torre's first year coaching her alma mater. Coach Torre was a player on the team in 2008 that also won the championship.
"I could not be happier with how we ended the season," said Coach Torre, who is also the assistant coach/junior varsity coach of the Highland High School volleyball team. "Just to see he improvement from the beginning of the season to now was incredible. This groups of girls were dedicated and worked hard every day and it paid off. to be conference champions."
The St. Paul Vikings eight-grade volleyball team consists of, Faith Brinkley, Bailey Duncan, Carley Emig, Lilli Evans, Lydia Hadowsky, Alina Hoffmann, Abigail Holtgrave, Abby Huelsmann and Elena Schrof.
