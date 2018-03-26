St. Paul volleyball team wins conference for sixth straight year

The St. Paul eighth-grade volleyball team won the Southern Springfield Catholic Athletic Conference championship for the sixth consecutive year. The Vikings consist of, front row from left to right, Carley Emig, Abby Huelsmann, Bailey Duncan, Faith Brinkley, Lydia Hadowsky; back row, Coach Kristen Torre, Alina Hoffmann, Abigail Holtgrave, Lilli Evans and Elena Schrof.