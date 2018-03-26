Highland native Wright is swinging big bat at STLCOP

St. Louis College of Pharmacy sophomore outfielder Lauren Wright is hitting everything this season for the Eutectics softball team.
A former softball standout at Highland High School until her graduation in 2016, Wright slugged her third home run of the season on Saturday tie the STLCOP single season home run record.
Through Saturday, the Highland native led the Eutectics in nearly every offensive category and ranks at the top or near the top of nearly every offensive category in the American Midwest Conference. For starters, Wright carries hefty team-high .439 overall batting average and ranks fifth on the leaderboard in the AMC with a .543 batting average in conference play.
And that is nowhere near all that Wright has already accomplished this season.
Her slugging percentage overall is .772 and it jumps to an outlandish .971 in AMC play, which ranks as the fifth highest. She leads STLCOP and sits fourth best in the league in on-base percentage at .600. Wright also currently ranks first in the AMC in hits (19) and has 25 hits overall.
Wright also ranks in all of the following categories in the AMC: first in triples (three), first in total bases (34), second in home runs (three), sixth in RBIs (12).
On the national level, Wright ranks ninth with .20 triples per game, 40th in the nation with her .772 slugging percentage, 77th in total bases per game (2.20) and 81st in with her .439 batting average.
And to make it even more impressive, Wright is accomplishing all of it on the field while still maintaining a perfect 4.0 in pharmacy school. She is also up for undergraduate of the year but she won't know if she won or not until mid-April.
Wright said a big key to her success at the dish is that she has actually started thinking less at the plate.
"I am spending less time in my own head worrying if I am doing everything right and just seeing the ball and trying to pick out good pitches to drive," she said.
Wright also added that this year’s incoming recruiting class has added talent to the roster and gives the team a lot more options than they have had in the past.
"We are improving as players and as a team and feel confident that the program will be built upon each year," she said. "We realize recruiting only future pharmacists is a difficult task."
