Bulldogs battle to third place in tightly contested home meet

The Highland High School boys track and field team battled through cold and damp conditions with a less-than-full squad to earn a third-place finish at a very competitive five-squad home meet Wednesday, March 28.
The Breese Central Cougars captured the team title after nipping the Columbia Eagles, 97-90. Not too far behind were the Highland Bulldogs with 77 team points which overtook the Wesclin Warriors (67) for third place by 10 points. The East Alton-Wood River Oilers rounded out the meet in a distant fifth place with 39 points.
Senior Mason Geiger was the star of the day for the Bulldogs and perhaps of the entire meet as he captured the Triple Crown of sprinting by sweeping to first place in all three of the sports fastest races — 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash and 400-meter dash.
Geiger flashed to the finish line first in the 100 in 11.6 seconds, took the title in the 200 in 23.6 seconds and won the 400 in 54.9 seconds.
Never miss a local story.
Freshman Easton Rosen scored the other event championship for Highland after winning the 1,600-meter run with a four-lap time of 5:01.9.
Securing second-place finishes for the Bulldogs were sophomore Nick Hanratty in the 3,200 with an eight-lap time of 10:40.1, sophomore Brylee Portell in the 300 intermediate hurdles (46.5), sophomore Kain Thornton in the pole vault after clearing the bar at a height of 10 feet, 6 inches.
Also placing in the top five for the Bulldogs were:
- sophomore Connor Sands, third place in the triple jump (36-11);
- freshman Bryce Kirsch, third place in the pole vault (10-0);
- sophomore Austin Roach, third place in the 100 high hurdles (18.0) and fifth place in the triple jump (35-10);
- the 4 x 800 relay team of Rosen, Hanratty, senior Gabe Sherrill and Jack Beiermann, third place (9:20.3);
- Hanratty, fourth place in the 800 (2:11.8);
- senior Gabe Sherrill, fourth place in the 1,600 (5:15.9);
- the 4 x 100 relay team of Cole Kuzma, Sands, Thornton and Ethan Leftwich, fourth place (4:47.9);
- the 4 x 200 relay team of Kuzma, Leftwich, Evan Clarkin and Thornton, fourth place (1:45.2); and
- Geiger, fifth place in the long jump (17-4).
Comments