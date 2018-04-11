Hengehold captures gold in 3,200 at Freeburg invite

The Highland High School girls track and field field team finished in the middle of the pack at the Freeburg Invitational on Tuesday, April 10.
The Lady Bulldogs, who are coached by Doug Bradley, finished in eighth place out of 16 competing squads.
Belleville East edged out district rival Belleville West for the team title by six points, 89-83.
Host Freeburg finished third with 61 points and the Midgets were followed in the top five by Althoff (51) and Centralia (46).
Rounding out the 16-team invite were Nashville (44.5), Granite City (44), Highland (30), Mascoutah (28), Carterville (21), Carbondale (17), Benton (13), Waterloo (13), Chester (10.5), Columbia (5) and Breese Central (2).
The Lady Bulldogs' top individual on the day was sophomore distance runner Samantha Hengehold, who was crowned the champion in the sport's longest race, the 3,200-meter run. A cross country state qualifier this past fall for Highland, Hengehold outlasted the competition with an eight-lap gold-winning time of 12:16.58, which was 8.16 seconds out in front of Belleville East junior Jacideah Nunnery's runner-up time of 12:24.74.
Hengehold returned to the track later on to garner a third-place finish in the 1,600 with a four-lap time of 5:48.84.
Highland was also strong in the shot put, where the Lady Bulldogs received points from both freshman Taylor Kesner and junior Abby Beyer.
Kesner matched Hengehold for the team's second-best finish with a third-place effort after a throw of 35 feet, 7 inches. Beyer finished in fifth place at a mark of 32-10.
The Lady Bulldogs also scored points by placing in the top six in three relay races.
Highland's best relay race was a fourth-place finish earned by the quartet of freshman Olivia Wilke, freshman Bella LaPorta, senior Rece Portell and freshman Lexie Korte with a team time of 4:21.26.
The Lady Bulldogs also received one point for finishing in sixth place in the both the 4 x 100 and 4 x 200 relays.
The 4 x 100 team consisted of Portell, junior Megan Griesbaum, Korte and sophomore Reese Tackett and the foursome posted a team time of 53.85 seconds.
In the 4 x 200, Wilke, Tackett, freshman Taylor Kesner and LaPorta joined forces to clock a combined time of 1:55.46.
Comments