Lady Bulldogs go 1-2 , settle for fourth at Mater Dei

The Highland High School girls soccer team went 1-2 and finished in fourth place out of six teams at the Mater Dei Tournament.
First on Wednesday, April 11, the Lady Bulldogs blanked the Father McGivney Griffins 3-0.
Next on Friday in the semifinals , Highland was shut out 4-0 by the Wesclin Warriors.
In the third-place game, the Bulldogs and host Mater Dei played another ultra-competitive game in which the Knights edged Highland 2-1.
On Monday, Highland (5-3-1) hosted Mississippi Valley Conference powerhouse Triad in its home opener.
Wesclin, which beat Father McGivney in its first game, went on to win the tournament after mauling Murphysboro 6-1 in the championship game.
In Highland's 3-0 victory over Father McGivney, Highland senior goalkeeper Morgan Zobrist only had to make two saves to pick up her fourth shutout of the season while junior striker Audrey Wilke scored two goals and one assist and junior Jaqlyn Ferguson added one goal and one assist. Wilke now has three goals for the season and shares the team lead with senior Kallie Painter and sophomore Ashlen DeLuca.
In addition, Painter had one assist for the Bulldogs.
Father McGivney used three goalies — Amaree Moss, Abbey Bloodworth and Megan Smith —and each one of the trio made five saves.
In Wesclin's 4-0 win over Highland, Warriors keeper Lydia Schorfheide ony had to make one save and she got plenty of goal support from Tori Calvert, who netted a hat trick. Calvert, who is one of the St. Louis area's leading scorers with 18 markers, also had the assist on Chloe Gruenke's goal.
In Mater Dei's 2-1 win over the Bulldogs, Knights goalie Quinn Cutler racked up 10 saves while Faith Rackers scored the game-winning goal and assisted on Ellen Antonacci's marker.
For Highland, Painter scored the goal on a penalty kick. while Zobrist made eight saves against the Knights.
Going 2-1 in the tourney lifted Mater Dei's season record to 7-7-1. Highland and Mater Dei tied 1-1 to open the season back on March 12 to kick off the Metro Cup Tournament.
