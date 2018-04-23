Lady Bulldogs go 1-1-1 in competitive week of action

The Highland High School girls soccer team posted a respectable 1-1-1 record in three matches last week. All four games were played at Glik Park in Highland.
First on Monday, April 16, Highland was shut out by Triad 5-0.
Twenty four hours later, the Lady Bulldogs blanked Jerseyville for the third time this season, this time by the narrowest margins of 1-0.
Then on Thursday, Highland hosted Mater Dei and the two teams engaged in another classic battle with the Knights before the Bulldogs rallied in the second half to forge a 3-3 tie.
The Bulldogs' game on Saturday was canceled due to low numbers because of injuries. No makeup had been scheduled at press time.
Highland moved to 6-4-2 overall while the win over Jerseyville evened the Bulldogs' Mississippi Valley Conference mark at 2-2.
Against Mater Dei, the Bulldogs trailed 2-0 at halftime before rallying to score three goals, punctuated by netting the equalizer with under a minute to play on a goal from junior Jaida Duncan off an assist from junior Kealy Korte.
Seniors Kallie Painter and Morgan Pace converted the other two goals for Highland. It was Painter's fourth goal, which shares the team lead with junior Audrey Wilke.
Mater Dei received one goal each from Kata Bowen, Jordyn Priebe and Hannah Schulte.
Zobrist had six saves for the Bulldogs. For the Kngihts, Quinn Cutler had two saves and allowed one goal while Gabby Kramer had one save and surrendered two goals.
On Tuesday, April 17, Highland and Jerseyville engaged in a good battle before the Lady Bulldogs wee able to pull out the win with under 8 1/2 minutes remaining in regulation. Highland senior goalkeeper Morgan Zobrist and the backline of defense were able to make that one goal stand up.
Against Jerseyville, the contest was scoreless for more more than 71 minutes. Then, junior Audrey Wilke, Highand's leading scorer last year and this season, stole Jerseyville keeper Katelyn Krueger's clearing attempt and booted a high shot just over Krueger's outstretched hands and just under the cross bar for the game's only goal and her team-leading fourth of the year, third game winner.
Wilke also hit the crossbar earlier in the game, and Painter and junior Jaqlyn Ferguson also had near misses.
With the exception of Krueger's game-deciding turnover, both goalies played very well.
While Krueger made a game-high 11 saves, Zobrist dismissed all eight Panther shots on goal to collect her fifth shutout of the season, third against Jerseyville.
In the 5-0 loss to Triad, the Knights received a pair of goals from Jody Ellis, including the game-winning first marker and one goal apiece from Kylie Mazur, Sierra Schlemmer and Lydia Smith.
Triad goalies Payton Radcliffe and Mercedes King shared the shutout, with Radcliffe making her team's only save.
