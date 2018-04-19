Lady Bulldogs win four events, place fourth at Mascoutah invite

The Highland High School girls track and field team persevered through strong wind gusts and sinking temperatures to capture first place in four events and score a strong fourth-place finish out of 13 competing squads at the Mascoutah Girls Track Invitational on Wedneday, April 18 at Mascoutah High School.
Host Mascoutah won its own invite after edging out runner-up Nashville, 103 to 96. Mount Vernon took third with 88 team points and they were followed closely by Highland at 83 points while Freeburg rounded out the top five teams at 75.5.
Placing 6-13 were Breese Central (58), Waterloo (55), Lebanon (29), Columbia (26), New Athens (21.5), Civic Memorial (18), Mater Dei 17) and Dupo (16).
"I am really proud of the girls. They had to endure 40 mph wind gusts and dropping temps and they competed hard at Mascoutah," said Highland coach Doug Bradley. "The girls are really making progress. They are learning how good they can be and figuring out how to compete for points in every event. We are young and still have some gaps in our lineup but we are finding ways to rise to the occasion. I'm really happy with how we've dealt with the elements and any adversity that we've faced. The last two races were so much fun. "
The last two races of the meet Bradley was referring to were the freshman/sophomore 4 x 400-meter and the varsity 4 x 400-meter relay races, which were both won by Highland.
But earlier in the meet before those two relay wins, the Bulldogs got individual event victories from sophomore Samantha Hengehold in the 3,200-meter run and freshman Taylor Kesner in the shot put.
Hengehold easily outlasted her competitors in the wind to post a solid eight-lap time of 12:35, which was 11 seconds ahead of Kailee Chau's (Mascoutah) runner-up time of 12:46.
"Hengehold ran a really smart race in the wind to win the 3,200," Bradley said.
Kesner was just as dominant in the shot put with a winning throw of 36 feet, 5 inches, which was 3 feet, 8 inches beyond Annalese Gill's (Dupo) second-place mark of 32-9.
"Kesner was once again a notch above her competitors in the shot put," Bradley said.
To close out the meet, Highland's freshman/sophomore 4 x 400 team of all freshmen Olivia Wilke, Paige Schaible, Lexie Korte and Bella LaPorta scored the first of what would be back-to-back victories on the scoreboard for the Lady Bulldogs with a winning time of 4:42.02 in a wind storm.
"This meet has a fresh/soph 4X400 and we put four freshmen in there and knew we would be tough to beat.," Bradley boasted. "Wilke got us the lead on the first leg and that was all she wrote. Schaible ran the second leg like a pro and Korte absolutely destroyed her competitors. When LaPorta got the baton the race was for second place as she left no doubt who was in charge."
Then to show off its depth and talent in the event, Highland's varsity 4 x 400 team of senior Alyssa Freimann, Hengehold, junior Megan Griesbaum and senior Rece Portell put an exclamation point on the meet with a strong triumphant time of 4:36.58, which was more than three seconds faster than second place Freeburg (4:39.66) and Mascoutah (4:39.95).
"Then our varsity team stepped on the track and Freimann put us right up with the leaders and Hengehold slid from the cut line into second place, and then made a huge move into the wind to get the baton to Griesbaum just after Waterloo," Bradley said. "Griesbaum was running only her second 400 of the year and she gave a great effort but saw two more teams pass her before she was able to hand off to Portell. Portell gobbled up three teams to win going away. She looked like the fastest girl I had seen on the track all night."
Portell said she was extra motivated and driven after receiving some inspiring words from her parents about doing whatever it takes to find that fire to beat her competitors in the 4 x 400. And that is exactly what the senior did.
"Alyssa ran a really strong first leg she kept us in position and Sam and Megan both helped me too," Portell said. "Before the race, we said we were going to medal so that was our goal. When I received the baton in third I knew I needed to keep that spot for three other girls to receive a medal too. I’m not really sure what it was but I felt myself get this attitude that nobody was going to beat me, and after that I just kept running. It was like chasing people down is what is meant for me to do. It helped down the stretch when literally my entire team was cheering for me. So while my leg may have been awesome and fun, the three runners before me definitely helped set up that exiting finish."
After having unseasonably cool temperatures for the first month of this spring, Portell said that she is definitely looking forward to warmer weather and faster times.
Bradley said the 4 x 200 relay team of underclassmen all ran flawlessly to nab second place with a joint time of 1:57.25. The quartet consisted of sophomore Reese Tackett and the freshmen trio of Wilke, LaPorta and Kesner.
Also placing among the top eight for Highland at the Mascoutah invite were:
- the 4 x 800 relay team of Freimann, freshman Grace Meyer, Schaible and Robles, third place (11:20.28);
- Meyer, fourth place in the 1,600 (6:03.15);
- the 4 x 100 relay team of Portell, Griesbaum, Wilke and Korte, fourth place (55.33);
- junior Abby Beyer, fifth place in the shot put (31-11) and seventh place in the discus (86-5);
- Wilke, sixth place in the triple jump (31-2.50);
- Portell, seventh place in the 800 (2:54.92);
- LaPorta, seventh place in the triple jump (30-8.25); and
- freshman Julia Loeh, seventh place in the 3,200 (13:48.09).
