Highland sweeps week with three more wins

The Highland High School softball team swept the week of play after reeling off three victories in four days.
First on Monday, April 16, Bulldogs traveled to Mascouth and took down the host Indians 4-1.
Next on Wednesday, April 18, Highland traveled to Bethalto and out-slugged the Civic Memorial Eagles 16-7.
Finally on Thursday, Highland hosted Roxana and cracked the Shells 9-0.
The three-game winning streak hiked the Bulldogs' overall record to 9-3 while the wins over Mascoutah and CM kept Highland's Mississippi Valley Conference record unblemished at 4-0.
"Going 4-0 in conference is awesome and we know it won’t be easy the second time around knowing they will all be after us," said Highland senior Addison Rinderer, who is the team's winningest pitcher at 4-1 asl well as top hitter with a .395 batting average. "I can’t wait to take on Triad (Monday) and see what we can do to maybe go 5-0."
Highland 9, Roxana 0
The Bulldogs took complete command with a five-run first at-bat and that was more than enough offense for freshman hurler Samantha Miener, who fired a complete-game four-hit shutout.
Miener was in control, striking out eight compared to just two walks and one hit batsman. Highland's defense also turned a double play.
"The defense was all there and it's always nice to know they are there backing me up; and we were all hitting so the energy was up," said Miener, who improved to 2-1. "My curveball was working really good and my dropball was doing decent too. I felt pretty good and I am glad the weather was nicer than it was yesterday (Wednesday)."
Miener was also the game's top hitter after 3-for-3. Her RBI single to left field capped off Highland's five-run first frame.
"I was just trying not to think about it because the pitching was slower, but it was still good pitching because everything was over the plate so you just have to make contact with it," she said. "We have had a pretty good week. We've got our rival Triad on Monday and it should be a pretty good game."
Also at the dish for the Bulldogs, senior Lauren Baer and freshman Sydney Parkerson each collected two hits.
Parkerson also hammered out a game-best three runs batted in after tagging a two-run double to left in the first frame and a run-scoring single in the Bulldogs' two-run third.
Baer had an RBI single and scored in the first and then pounded a leadoff double and scored in the third.
Highland, who also got one hit each from senior Kourtney Zobrist and junior Lily Garbett, scored its final pair of runs in the fifth on a RBI ground out by Rinderer and a sacrifice fly by Zobrist.
Highland 16, Civic Memorial 7
In a wild game that lasted almost 2 hours, 45 minutes, Highland trailed 7-6 after five innings, but the Bulldogs rallied took command with a seven-run sixth inning and never looked back.
Freshman Delaina Sigman provided the big blow as she walloped a three-run home run to put Highland ahead for good at 9-7. It was Sigman's second roundtripper of the season.
Rinderer and Baer also each hammered out two hits apiece.
CM was led by Cassie Reed's three hits and two RBIs while Ally Hardy (home run), Susan Buchanan and losing pitcher Gracie Braun had two hits apiece.
Sigman (2-0) was the winning pitching for the Bulldogs.
Highland 4, Mascoutah 2
Rinderer was in top form and fired a complete-game gem. She only surrendered two hits, six hits and two walks while punching out eight.
"I was coming into Monday's game kinda sore and I knew it was going to be a cold one so I had to prepare myself mentally rather then physically," said Rinderer, who also rapped out a game-best two hits. "My pitches were all working and I was hitting all my spots, especially my curveball and screwball."
Rinderer outdueled Mascoutah senior Tieghan Morio, a Ball State University recruit who gave up four runs on seven hits and three walks. She struck out 11.
Highland never trailed and scored a pair of runs in the top of the second. The Indians eventually tied the game after scoring a single run in each of the fourth and sixth innings.
But the Bulldogs were up to the challenge, pushing across a run in the sixth and seventh to earn the hard-fought win.
Adding one hit each for Highland were Baer, Miener, Parkerson, senior Hannah Sullens and senior Sydney Harnetiaux.
In the two-run second, Garbett led off and was hit by a pitch and then Parkerson doubled to center to set the table. Baer singled home Garbett and Parkerson later scored on an error.
After Mascoutah ultimately tied it up, the Bulldogs took the lead for good on Harnetiaux's RBI single to center to score Baer (leadoff walk).
Highland produced an insurance run in the seventh after Sullens pulled a one-out double to right and Miener followed by slcing a single to right to bring Sullens around to score the game's finaly tally.
