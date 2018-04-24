Leitschuh helps Illinois College relay break school record

Illinois College sophomore Bailey Leitschuh helped the 4 x 100-meter relay team break the school record Friday night at the Rose-Hulman Twilight.
In the 4 x 100 relay, Leitschuh ran the second leg and she teamed up with lead leg Joselynn Allen, third leg Dazha Shelby-Woods and anchor leg Andrea Hyde to win the event with a new school-record time of 48.77 seconds.
“It feels great to break the record again,” said Leitschuh, who is a 2016 HHS graduate. “Last year, it took us until the last meet of the season to get the record. But now we did it right before the Drake Relays (Friday and Saturday), which really boosts our confidence going into that meet this weekend. It also put us 20th in the nation, which really has us working even harder.”
On April 14 at the Greenville Invitational, Leitschuh and her three relay teammates ended with the third-best time in program history, crossing the line in 49.47 seconds while finishing second overall in the event.
Also at the Greenville invite, Leitschuh was a member of the 4 x 400 relay team that earned points for the Lady Blues by finishing in seventh place in 4:24.97, and she also placed eighth in the 200-meter dash after stopping the clock at 26.63 seconds.
Comments