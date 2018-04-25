Highland hosts Mad Co, but Edwardsville wins it again

The Highland High School girls track and field team hosted the large schools division of the Madison County Championships, but it was the Edwardsville Tigers who stole the show after maintaining their stranglehold on the team title.
Alton won seven events to edge out Southwestern Conference rival Edwardsville by one event title, but it was the Tigers who earned their 18th consecutive county title after edging out the runner-up Redbirds, 172.5 to 155.
Collinsville, which won one event, finished third at 131.5, Triad, which won two events, was fourth at 83, Highland, which went winless, wound up fifth at 76, and Granite City, which won two events, rounded out the six-team large-school division at 71.
"I am proud of the girls tonight," Highland Lady Bulldogs coach Doug Bradley said. "We didn't match up the greatest with schools twice our size but we competed well and persevered, and we had beautiful weather. I am really excited by the return of Kate Marti. She ran her first race since the last Saturday of September."
Triad's two event championships came from senior Kelly Pottorff in the throwing events. Pottorff was crowned the champion in the shot put with a strong heave of 127 feet, 7 inches. She won the shot put with a throw of 41 feet, 10.25 inches. Both of Pottorff's distances easily meet the IHSA's standards to qualify for the state competition.
Outside of the champions in each event, the top five placers received medals while the top eight finishers received points in their respective event for their respective teams.
The most points Highland scored in any single event came in the pole vault, where junior Megan Griesbaum showed the way with a second place in the pole vault after clearing the bar at a personal-record height of 7 feet, 6 inches. Sophomore Reese Tackett also added points to the Bulldogs' team total with a fifth-place finish with a height cleared of 7-0.
Highland also scored solidly twice in the shot put, where freshman Taylor Kesner matched Griesbaum for the Bulldogs' overall best finish with a second-place showing in the shot put with a throw of 34-11. Junior Abby Beyer also added points in the shot put after coming in seventh (32-0.50).
Kesner and Beyer also both placed in the discus as well and they did with so personal-record distances. Beyer finished fifth with a mark of 102-6 while Kesner was just one spot back in sixth at 95-11.
Highland's best relay performance on the day came from the meet-closing 4 x 400-meter relay team of seniors Rece Portell and Alyssa Freimann, sophomore Samantha Hengehold and freshman Lexie Korte, who joined forces to capture third-place medals with a team time of 4:23.54.
Freshman Chloe Marti scored points in both hurdles events with PR times in both. She crossed the finish line in fourth place in the 300-meter low hurdles (53.21) after earlier finishing sixth in the 100 high hurdles (19.81).
Hengehold and freshman Grace Meyer each also earned a fourth-place individual finish. Hengehold nabbed her fourth-place medal in the 800 with a two-lap time of 2:33.01 and Meyer was fourth in the 1,600 with a PR time of 5:51.02.
Highland also scored points by placing in the top eight in the following events:
- the 4 x 200 relay team of freshman Bella LaPorta, freshman Olivia Wilke, freshman Lexie Korte and Portell;
- LaPorta, sixth place in the triple jump (29-5);
- freshman Paige Schaible, sixth place in the 3,200 (PR time of 13:27.51);
- the 4 x 100 relay team of Portell, Griesbaum, Wilke and Korte, sixth place (53.03);
- the 4 x 800 relay team of Marti, Meyer, freshman Julia Loeh and freshman Alysha Robles, sixth place (11:21.717);
- Griesbaum, seventh place in the 300 hurdles (56.34);
- Loeh, seventh place in the 1,600 (PR time of 6:01.80);
- Freimann, eighth place in the 100 (14.23); and
- junior Mackenzie Schoeck, eighth place in the triple jump (PR mark of 29-1).
