Highland wins three more to extend winning streak to six

The Highland High School softball team swept the week for the second week in a row after reeling off three more wins last week to extend its overall winning streak to six games.
First on Wednesday, April 25, the Bulldogs bashed visiting Jerseyville 10-1 to sweep the season series from the Panthers and remain perfect in Mississippi Valley Conference play at 5-0.
The next day, Highland hosted Teutopolis and overcame a 3-0 deficiti to walk it off over the Lady Shoes with a 4-3 victory..
Then on Friday, the Bulldogs traveled to Trenton City Park and hammered the host Wesclin Warriors 14-6.
The six-game winning streak has catapulted Highland's overall season record to 12-3.
Highland 14, Wesclin 6
The Bulldog banged out 20 hits and scored in each of the first six innings, including putting up a crooked number in five of them — four in the first, one in the second, three in the third, and two in each of the fourth, fifth and sixth frames.
Senior Sydney Harnetiaux topped all hitters with four hits, including a triple and a double. She also drove in three runs and scored a pair of runs.
Junior Lily Garbett and freshman Sydney Parkerson each pounded out three hits. Garbett also knocked in a pair of runs and scored a pair of runs.
supplying two hits apiece for the Bulldogs were freshman Deliana Sigman, senior Hannah Sullens, senior Addison Rinderer and freshman Sam Miener.
Sigman walloped a two-run homer in the first inning for her team-leading third round-tripper of the season. Sullens and Rinderer also each had two RBIs while Miener also had a double and one RBI.
Sigman also got the win in the circle
Wesclin totaled 11 hits, led by Ellie Wessel and Kelsey Bray with three each. Wessel also hit two doubles and drove home three runs.
Chipping in two hits apiece were Julia Friederich and Courtney Lercher, who also both had one double and one RBI. Friederich also scored twice.
Highland 4, Tuetopolis 3
The Bulldogs erased a three-run deficit in the fifth and then walked it off in the bottom of the seventh when Rinderer and Zobrist slugged back-to-back doubles.
A day after collecting three hits and four runs batted in, Zobrist hammered out two doubles and three RBIs, punctuated by the game winner.
"It has been a really good feeling to be able to see the ball so well, but I couldn’t have any RBIs if my other teammates weren’t hitting as well.," Zobrist said. " have been able to see the ball better as the season has gone on because I have gotten more into the groove. I usually just try and track the pitch and put a good swing on it Hopefully we can keep up the good work."
In the fifth, Zobrist slugged a two-run double to chop a three-run deficit down to a single tally and the very next hitter, Sullens, smacked an RBI single to score Rinderer with the equalizer.
The Bulldogs fell behind 3-0 in the third inning as T-Town's Sadie Bueker led off with a solo home run and Karsyn Mette belted a two-run homer later in the inning, both off Rinderer.
Other than the third inning, Rinderer struck out a team season-high 15 batters.
"When I let those girls hit the two home runs that inning I knew our offense had some work to put in," Rinderer said. "It’s not that we weren’t hitting today, we all had solid hits but there outfield made some really good catches. It was awesome seeing our offense work the pitcher and let the count get deep to get runners in scoring position. Kourtney had a really good game and came up with key hits at the right times. "
Highland 10, Jerseyville 1
The Bulldogs banged out 16 hits, highlighted by six doubles. Eleven of Highland's hits came in a five-run second inning and a three-run third. Highland also had a single tally in each of the fourth and fifth frames.
The Panthers got their only run in the fourth.
Highland battered Jerseyville starter Claire Anderson for nine runs on 13 hits, including all six doubles, in four innings.
In contrast, Miener surrendered just one run on three hits while walking none to boost her first-year record to 4-2.
Six different Bulldogs recorded multiple hits, led by Zobrist and Garbett each with three hits. Each of them had as many hits as Jerseyville's entire team.
Zobrist went 3-for-5 and spearheaded both of Highland's big crooked-number innings with a two-run double to left in the second, followed by a two-run double the opposite way to right in the third.
Garbett went 3-for-4 with a double off the fence to ignite the five-run second. She ended up scoring a game-high three runs.
Chipping in two hits apiece for the Bulldogs were Miener, Harnetiaux, Rinderer and Sullens.
Miener hit a towering two-run double to left and scored in the second and singled and scored in the third.
Harnetiaux added a single and scored in the third and had a run-scoring double in the fourth.
In addition, Rinderer stole two bases and scored twice, Sullens reached base three times with two singles, a walk and one RBI, and Sigman had a RBI double in the third.
