HHS grad Wright caps off huge sophomore season

St. Louis College of Pharmacy outfielder Lauren Wright reaped three huge awards after having a widely successful sophomore season.
Wright, a 2016 graduate of Highland High School, was named to the 2018 STLCOP Softball Offensive Player of the Year, the American Midwest Conference First Team All-Conference, and the American Midwest Conference All Academic Team.
“I am pleased with how this season turned out,” Wright said. “Though I am excited about my personal accomplishments, it is even more exciting that our team is improving and becoming more competitive within our conference. With each year the program grows, it will be fun to see how it stacks up by the time I graduate.”
In STLCOP’s 40 games this spring, Wright led her team or ranked near the top in all of the following categories: batting average (.400), on-base percentage (.457), slugging percentage (.670), hits (46), runs scored (31), stolen bases (eight), triples (seven), doubles (five), home runs (four) and RBIs (27).
Wright ranked 11th in the nation in National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) in triples per game and 14th in total triples.
The Highland native also ranked in the top 20 in 12 different categories in the AMC: fifth in batting average (.448), slugging percentage (.791), fourth in on-base percentage (.531), 13th in hits per game (1.25), 10th in total runs (18), first in triples per game (0.25), first in total triples (6), 12th in home runs per game (0.13), 10th in total home runs (3), eighth in total bases per game (2.21), and sixth in total bases (53). At one point, Wright had a 16-game hitting streak and hit safely in 30 of 40 games overall.
