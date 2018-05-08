HHS grad Miener makes splash in first year at Danville

In her first year playing college softball, Hannah Miener made a big splash as the everyday first baseman for the Danville Area Community College Jaguars..
Miener, a 2017 graduate of Highland High School, helped Danville post a strong 35-13 overall record, which included a 20-8 mark in the Mid-West Athletic Conference. At one point during the season, the Miener and her teammates had a 14-game winning streak.
Miener batted .393 with a .429 on-base percentage, .554 slugging percentage, eight doubles, two triples, two home runs, 28 runs batted in, and 23 runs scored.
Miener was also very sure-handed with her glove, as evidenced by her .987 fielding percentages. and only three errors in 233 total chances. She also had 220 putouts, 10 assists and was a part of 14 double plays.
Miener admitted that when she first started out at Danville, she had a really tough time adjusting to life without her parents.
"But with the help of my teammates, I learned how to not only better myself, but also how to be an independent adult.," she said. "I learned so much about the game itself and how much the little details matter. I had amazing coaches that taught me so much and made me into the player I am today. I grew so much as a hitter and as a fielder thanks to them. I loved my first year of college softball and I can’t wait for another year to come."
