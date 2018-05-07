Highland tennis team swings to some good results

The Highland High School boys tennis team swung to some good results over the past two weeks.
In their first match with their complete lineup on the court, the Bulldogs crushed Granite City 9-0 after sweeping all six singles matches and all three doubles matches.
Victorious in singles were Nathaniel English (8-4), Andrew Roach (8-2), Dylan Bargetzi (8-2), Tyler Baublitz (8-2), Dacoda Riechmann (8-1), Connor Barton (8-2).
Winning in doubels were the pairings of English and Roach (8-2), Riechmann and Zane Robertson (8-5) and Barton and Sutherland Allen (8-2).
"We played confident tennis and won many decisive matches, and I think it helped us that we saw them a couple days prior in the Belleville tournament," Highland coach Matt Pellock said.
Alton Marquette 7, Highland 2
The Bulldogs' only two wins came in singles from Bargetzi, who breezed to a 6-1, 6-0 victory, and Bautblitz, who outlasted his opponent, 2-6, 7-6, 10-6.
"They have a good team with a very good top two," Pellock said of Marquette. "One doubles caught no breaks in their match, and that made it very tough against likely the top doubles seed in our sectional. Nathaniel (English) has played some tight sets against very good players, and he was able to do that again against Marquette. Dylan (Bargetzi) and Tyler (Baublitz) came through with wins in singles. There were many opportunities in their doubles which was tough to see that one slip away. "
Edwardsville Duals
The Bulldogs went 2-1 at the Edwarsville Duals after rebounding from losing 2-10 to Jefferson City to take down Edwardsville's JV and Althoff by the same 4-1 count.
Highland played Jefferson City in an eight singles, four doubles format and fell 2-10.
"They were the winners of our bracket, and have a strong team," Pellock said. "Dylan (Bargetzi) had a good day, still newly back, winning both doubles and a good battle at third singles."
In the 4-1 win over Edwardsville's JV, Pellock said his team faced a little tougher team than they saw before.
"I was pleased with the effort," he said. "Some strong doubles play from all three spots. I liked seeing Tyler (Baublitz) and Dacoda (Riechmann) pull out the close win at 2 doubles, winning 12-10 in a super tiebreaker."
Also, English and Roach won at 1 doubles while Barton and Robertson won at No. 3 doubles 6-0, 6-0. Bargetzi was triumphant at No. 1 singles. Allen lost a close match in the super tiebreaker.
In the 4-1 setback to Althoff, which will be a sectional opponent for Highland but was missing their top two players.
"(Roach) and (English) were struggling and out of rhythm in the first set," Pellock said. "They came on strong down 1-2 in the second set to win five straight and take a 10-4 super tiebreaker. That was a very important result for them, and I was really glad to see them able to pick up their play after a long weekend of matches. (Bargetzi) won again in another dominant singles win at 1 singles. Robertson and Reichmann won at number two doubles."
Triad 9, Highland 0
Triad's depth was very dominant against Highland as the Knights swept all six singles matches as well as all three doubles matches.
" We also had Andrew Roach struggle with back pain that forced him to sit out of the doubles," Pellock said. "(Bargetzi) had a good battle at number 3. He gradually hit better throughout the match, and showed his most promising tennis so far since he has come back before losing 3-6, 6-4, 3-10."
Pellock said English and Baublitz put pressure on Triad at number one doubles getting up 4-3 in the second set.
Highland 8, Effingham St. Anthony 1
St Anthony only had five players so Highland had little trouble dispatching of their opponent..
Triumphant in singles for Highland were English (6-3, 6-0), Bargetzi (6-0, 6-2), Baublitz (6-1 6-2), Riechmann (7-5, 6-4) and Barton (6-1 6-2).
In doubles, English and Baublitz easily swung by their opponents, 10-2.
