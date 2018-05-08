HHS grad Voegele caps off stellar career at Millikin

Millikin University senior catcher Alyssa Voegele finished her four-year collegiate softball career with a resounding bang.
The 2014 graduate of Highland High School finished her illustrious four-year career as Millikin's all-time RBI record holder with 137 to smash the previous record of 114. Her infield also tied a record by turning four double plays in one game against Lake Forest in Florida.
On Tuesday, May 1, Voegele was selected as a College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin (CCIW) Softball Player of the Week after helping the Big Blue go 3-1. She batted .583 (7-for-12) with three runs, one double, one home run, a .917 slugging percentage and a .688 on-base percentage She finished a combined 6-for-6 with three runs, five RBIs, two walks, one double and one home run in a 9-2, 9-6 double header sweep at Elmhurst on April 25. Voegele also had a hit and two walks during a two-game split with North Park on April 28.
In her final game on May 1, Voegele delivered a hit and a pair of runs batted in — on a sacrifice fly and an RBI single — to help the Big Blue rout Illinois College 10-2 and pull off the sweep to finish the season and her career with a three-game winning streak.
For her final season, Voegele started all 36 games and hit .356 while leading the Big Blue in slugging percentage (.566), home runs (four) and RBIs (32), and tied for the team lead in doubles (10). She also ranked second in walks (15), tied for second in on-base percentage (.440) and placed third on the club in both hits (38) and runs scored (17).
With Voegele backstopping Millikin this season, the Big Blue posted a 22-14 overall record, which included a 10-4 mark in the CCIW.
"I am very pleased with my final season because of the memories we made and the lifelong friends that I have gained," Voegele said. "The season may not have gone as well as we wanted it to, but we gave it our all and did our best. My four years here at Millikin we’re by far the fastest four years of my life because they always say time flies when you’re having fun. I am going to miss everything about the game but I am still going to be a big part of the game in anyway I can. I'm not just gonna miss the game, but I'm gonna miss the endless memories and fun times that it gave me and the friends that came along with it."
Voegele just recently found out that she passed the Board of Certification exam that will allow her to be a certified Athletic Trainer, so she is currently looking for jobs in her field of expertise.
