American Legion Baseball kicks off its 53rd year in Highland

The Highland Senior Legion Post 439 baseball program was represented by five players and a coach at the American Legion Baseball All-Star Game on June 26, 2017 at GCS Ballpark in Sauget. Highland’s All Stars were, front row from left, Coach Harry Painter, center fielder Will Greenwald and outfielder Jimmie Smith; back row, shortstop/pitcher Dillon Hallemann, first baseman/pitcher Jordan Smith and outfielder/pitcher Steven Diaz. Highland Post 439’s five players and Coach Painter helped the Illinois District 22 Senior All Stars defeat their Missouri District 10 counterparts 4-0. Courtesy photo