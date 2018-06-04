American Legion Baseball kicks off its 53rd year in Highland

Lee Iten Post 439 in Highland will sponsor three baseball teams this summer — two junior and one senior.
American Legion Baseball began in Highland 1965. Its goals remain the same now as they were then — to offer a competitive program that enhances the athlete’s skill and aids to offer in the development of his character, leadership and team discipline.
Legion baseball offers athletes exposure to college and professional coaches and enhances possibilities of playing at an advanced level. Since 1965, there has been in excess of 1,100 players in the Highland program, with 12 players signing professional contracts and more than 500 attending college, with a high percentage of those playing college baseball.
Highland's teams had a fair amount of success last season.
The Post 439 Seniors boasted five All-Stars last year and swept District 22's top two individual awards as pitcher/shortstop Dillon Hallemann walked away with Player of the Year honor and Harry Painter was named the Manager of the Year. The Senior team had 18-13 record and took second place in both the District 22 and Fifth Division tournaments.
The Highland Juniors had 10 boys from its two teams represent the program last year as All-Stars.
One of Highland's Junior teams finished the season at 21-19, but not before facing seven elimination games and winning six of them and posting a 2-2 record at the state tournament.
This year, the three Highland teams will host a special recognition night for area veterans on June 23 at Glik Park before the game between the two Highland Junior teams. More information on the event will follow later.
Senior Legion Schedule
June 6 at 7:30 p.m. at Glik Park vs. New Athens
June 7 at 6:30 p.m. at Glik Park vs. Kirkwood, Mo.
June 8-10 Greenville College Invitational, TBA
June 13 at 7:30 p.m. at Glik Park vs. Edwardsville
June 15-17 Gator Classic at Schumacher Field in Trenton
June 16 at 2 p.m. vs. Belleville at Whitey Herzog Field
June 19 at 8 p.m. vs. Edwardsville at SIUE
June 20 at 8 p.m. at Glik Park vs. Alton
June 22 at 6 p.m. vs. East St. Louis at Jackie Joiner Sports Complex
June 23 at 11 a.m. vs. Jerseyville at Jersey High School (DH)
June 24 at 4 p.m. at Glik Park vs. Manchester, Mo. (DH)
June 25 at 7:30 p.m. at Glik Park vs. Valmeyer
June 26 at 7 p.m. Illinois District 22 vs. Missouri District 9 All Star Game at GCS Park in Sauget
June 28 at 7:30 p.m. at Glik Park vs. Aviston
June 29-July 1 at Mattoon Tournament, TBA
July 5 at 6 p.m. vs. Valmeyer at Valmeyer City Park
July 6 at 7:30 p.m. at Glik Park vs. Harrisburg, Ill.
July 7 at 4 p.m. vs. New Athens at New Athens High School
July 9 at 7:30 p.m. at Glik Park vs. East St Louis
July 10 at 7 p.m. vs. Trenton at Schumacher Field
July 11 at 6 p.m. vs. Alton at Alton High School
July 16-19 at District 22 Tournament, TBA
July 21-26 at Fifth Division Tournament in Aviston, TBA
July 28-31 at State Tournament at Alton High School, TBA
Aug. 2-6 8-State Regional Tournament in Napoleon, Ohio, TBA
Aug. 10-15 World Series in Shelby, N.C., TBA
Highland Junior 1 Schedule
June 6 at 6 p.m. vs. Columbia at Columbia High School
June 8-10 Bedard Junior Tournament at Breese City Park, TBA
June 13 at 6 p.m. at Glik Park vs. Alton
June 16 at 11 a.m. vs. Belleville at White Herzog Field
June 19 at 7:30 p.m. at Glik Park vs. Columbia
June 21 at 6 p.m. at Glik Park vs. Jerseyville (DH)
June 22 at 6 p.m. at Glik Park vs. Breese (DH)
June 23 at 4 p.m. at Glik Park vs. Highland Junior 2
June 26 Illinois District 22 vs. Missouri District 9 All Star Game at GCS Park in Sauget, TBA
June 27 at 7:30 p.m. at Glik Park vs. Valmeyer
June 30 at 2 p.m. vs. Gillespie at Gillespie High School
July 6-8 Greenville College Tournament Highland, TBA
July 11 at 7:30 p.m. at Glik Park vs. Gillespie
July 12 at 6:30 p.m. vs. Valmeyer at Valmeyer City Park
July 15 at 12 p.m. vs. Alton at Alton High School
July 16 at 7:30 p.m. at Glik Park vs. Highland Junior 2
July 20-23 District 22 Tournament at Alton High School, TBA
July 27-29 Fifth Division Tournament at Valmeyer City Park, TBA
Aug. 2-5 State Tournament in Wheaton, Ill., TBA
Highland Junior 2 Schedule
June 6 at 6 p.m. vs. Columbia at Columbia High School
June 8-10 Bedard Junior Tournament at Breese City Park, TBA
June 12 at 7:30 p.m. at Glik Park vs. Gillespie
June 15 at 6 p.m. vs. Alton at Alton High School
June 16 at 1 p.m. at Glik Park vs. Washington, Mo. (DH)
June 19 at 5:30 p.m. at Glik Park vs. Columbia
June 20 at 6 p.m. at Glik Park vs. Alton
June 22 at 6 p.m. vs. Freeburg at Freeburg High School
June 23 at noon at Glik Park vs. Carlyle
June 23 at 4 p.m. at Glik Park vs. Highland Junior 1
June 26 Illinois District 22 vs. Missouri District 9 All Star Game at GCS Park in Sauget, TBA
July 3 at 7:30 p.m. at Glik Park vs. Valmeyer
July 9 at 6 p.m. vs. Breese 2 at Aviston Park (DH)
July 13 at 6 p.m. at Glik Park vs. Breese (DH)
July 16 at 7:30 p.m. at Glik Park vs. Highland Junior 1
July 17 at 6 p.m. vs. Valmeyer at Valmeyer City Park
July 20-23 District 22 Tournament at Alton High School, TBA
July 27-29 Fifth Division Tournament at Valmeyer City Park, TBA
Aug. 2-5 State Tournament at Wheaton, Ill., TBA
