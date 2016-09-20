St. Clare Church hosting Oktoberfest this weekend

St. Clare Catholic Church is hosting its 16th annual Oktoberfest on Saturday.
Every fall on the last Saturday of September, St. Clare Church honors the region’s German heritage with this fundraising event. Oktoberfest is a festival for the entire family with food and drink, games and raffles, a 5K and fun run, live music and more from 4 and 11 p.m.
“Our parishioners are working hard to make this a fun family festival for our community,” event chairman Ryan Luechtefeld said in a news release. “We have something for everyone.”
This year’s Oktoberfest will feature the game — I Dood It!
“This game is a favorite in Breese, Highland and at the Nickfest, so we know there are people of all ages who love to come out for this game,” Luechtefeld said.
In I Dood It! players toss balls in a fast-paced race to land five in a row, with a prize for the first person to complete the challenge and shout “I Dood It!”
The event features the Big Otto raffle, which has a $10,000 grand prize this year, and Off the Cuff Dueling Pianos will play from 7 to 11 p.m.
Oktoberfest also includes inflatables, games and pony rides for the kids, a basket raffle, cake wheel and silent auction.
The festival kicks off with a 5K Rennen and Weg (run and walk), which begins at 4 p.m. at St. Clare School. Registration is open from 3 to 4 p.m. Right after the 5K, kids 10 and younger can take to the streets in a half-mile fun run.
A homemade German dinner of roast pork will be served in the school from 4 to 7 p.m. After the dinner, bingo begins at 8:30 p.m. in the gym.
For more information, visit www.stclarechurch.org/ofest or call 618-632-3562.
Want to go?
- What: St Clare Oktoberfest, with food, entertainment, rides and games
- When: 4 to 11 p.m. Saturday
- Where: St. Clare School grounds
Comments