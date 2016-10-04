Family Night Out in O'Fallon

O’Fallon Police Officer Nick Stewart watches Deacon Kuhlman, 2, play in a police SUV during the National Night Out at O’Fallon Community Park event on Tuesday evening.
Brayden Korstad, 10, of Shiloh, gets a sticker from O’Fallon Police Officer Nick Stewart during the National Night Out at O’Fallon Community Park event on Tuesday evening.
Angela Northcutt chats with Bryan Whitaker, a supervisor with St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency during the National Night Out at O’Fallon Community Park event on Tuesday evening.
An overall photograph of the National Night Out at O’Fallon Community Park event on Tuesday evening.
Alyssa Peel, 5, of O’Fallon gets a sticker from O’Fallon Police Officer Nick Stewart as her mother Arlene Cruz-Peel looks on during the National Night Out at O’Fallon Community Park event on Tuesday evening.
O’Fallon firefigher Rob Shewmaker talks to a group of girl scouts during the National Night Out event at O’Fallon Community Park event on Tuesday evening.
Robbie Kuhlman holds his son Dallas, 5 months, as he watches his other son Deacon, 2, play in an emergency vehicle during the National Night Out at O’Fallon Community Park event on Tuesday evening.
Craig Wilkes of O’Fallon chats with O’Fallon Police Officer Kurt Brueggemann during the National Night Out at O’Fallon Community Park event on Tuesday evening.
Journey Coleman, 4, plays with Rocky the arson dog during the National Night Out at O’Fallon Community Park event on Tuesday evening.
