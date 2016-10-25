Gas leak forces closure of Green Mount Road in O’Fallon

A gas line under Green Mount Road in O’Fallon has been struck by a construction crew causing a gas leak and road closure.
“Green Mount Road is temporarily closed from U.S. Hwy 50 to Cambridge Boulevard and will remain so for several hours,” O’Fallon Police Sgt. David Matevey said.
With a call to police coming in at 1:46 p.m. Tuesday, Matevey said Ameren Illinois was immediately notified.
“Ameren is on site now, but is evaluating and we are waiting for them to decide how they will proceed. Right now they are not sure if this leak will require the road to be broken up or if they can handle this issue without having to disturb the roadway,” Matevey said.
The name of the construction company was not available by police.
“Nearby is Misty Valley subdivision, which we want residents to know they are still able to access it and will not be affected by the closure,” Matevey said.
Return for more on this developing story.
