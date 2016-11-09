Congressman honors accomplishments of O’Fallon marching band

From the press box at Panther Stadium, Congressman Mike Bost watched the Marching Panthers practice while discussing school funding with O’Fallon District 203 Superintendent Darcy Benway.
Prior to the start of band practice on Nov. 3 at O’Fallon Township High School, Bost presented the marching band with a congressional plaque recognizing their accomplishments this season and a folded American flag that flew over the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C., on Aug. 29.
Last month, the Marching Panthers won the Governor’s Trophy at the University of Illinois Marching Classic. The marching band was also named grand champion at the Belleville East Marching Invitational on Oct. 29.
“The recognition and everything you’ve been doing isn’t going unnoticed by all the community and the region,” Bost told the band members who sat in a circle around the ‘O’ in the middle of the stadium field.
Bost not only praised the student’s dedication to the program, but their parents’ and grandparents’ commitment as well. He encouraged the students to “keep doing what you’re doing.
“It’s wonderful; enjoy every moment,” Bost told the students. “You are part of a team that will for the rest of your life you will be able to look back and say, ‘this is what we accomplished with our hard work and dedication.’”
Benway thanked Bost and said the plaque and flag were “an honor” for band members.
The marching band’s final competition of the season will be the Grand Nationals Event to be held Nov. 10-12 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. The Panthers are slated to perform in the preliminary competition at 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11.
Central School
Students of the month at Central Elementary School in O’Fallon were recognized with an award during an assembly on Oct. 31. The students who showed responsibility were as follows:
▪ Kindergarten: Jelani Moreno, Destiny Hicks-Ferrarie and Dilynn Moore
▪ First grade: Aidan Schemmel, Jovanna Ray, Elaina Davidson and Abigail Fuller
▪ Second grade: Avery Power, Jayden Sharp, Destini Root, Daniel McComb
▪ Third grade: Alivia Daniels, Jenna Birrell, Madison Null and Kyle Lockwood
▪ Fourth grade: Ashtyn Wright, Sale Reyes, Melanie Belvin, Jordan Clark and James Sparks
Fulton Junior High
The students of the month were as follows: Caleb Brandon, sixth grade; Al Scivner, seventh grade; and Taylor Martin, eighth grade.
Moye Elementary
The Character Education word of the month at Delores Moye Elementary School for the month of November is cooperation. The following students were recognized for being cooperative: Nate Dorgan, Jacob Bendall, Bryce Leonhard, Elijah Green, Logan Griffin, Juliana Kloever, Dominic Flores, Derek Guetterman, Dominic Pond, Logan Musser, Rory Brueggemann, Jaxson Touma, Liam McAllister, Molly Baskett, Amelia Simpson, Addie Taake, Wyatt Orloski, Brogan Hartmann, Caroline Williams, Martese Temple, Grace Hellin, Brooke Ferguson, Marin Gonski, Alicia Jackson, Aubrey Kolb, Mackanzie Mayberry, AJ Orzechowski, Anthony Dixon, Kenyari Jennings and Matthew Monroe.
O’Fallon High
The deadline for a senior dedication in the 2017 yearbook is Nov. 30. Order forms were mailed to seniors at OTHS. Additional forms are available on the yearbook room, 609.
Parent Teacher Organization for Exceptional Children
Parent Teacher Organization for Exceptional Children is hosting a book sale this weekend. The hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, located at 205 Rasp St. in Shiloh. For more information, contact Tom Biondo biondo8@charter.net.
The nonprofit group is also collecting donations for a Savers fundrive. Items being collected include shoes, accessories, bedding, linen, bath items, toys and small household items. For more information, contact Bonnie Harper harper.bonnie@gmail.com. The organization will be paid per pound for items collected. The money will be used for Special Olympics, summer camps, fun nights and other events.
