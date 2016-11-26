Corinne, Derek, and Carsen Clements of Swansea take a selfie with Santa Claus during the O'Fallon Illuminated Christmas Parade on Saturday evening in O'Fallon.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
Santa Claus and Mrs Claus wave during the O'Fallon Illuminated Christmas Parade on Saturday evening in O'Fallon.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
Tracy Brown of O'Fallon takes a photo of her children Ally, 6, Ava, 7, and Andie 4 with Mr and Mrs Santa Claus before the start of the O'Fallon Illuminated Christmas Parade on Saturday evening in O'Fallon.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
"A Nightmare Before Christmas" float built by the Van Etten family during the O'Fallon Illuminated Christmas Parade on Saturday evening in O'Fallon.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
Miss O'Fallon--Madelein Henken during the O'Fallon Illuminated Christmas Parade on Saturday evening in O'Fallon.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
The O'Fallon Township High School Band during the O'Fallon Illuminated Christmas Parade on Saturday evening in O'Fallon.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
The O'Fallon Township High School Madrigal group during the O'Fallon Illuminated Christmas Parade on Saturday evening in O'Fallon.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
Blaise Hartman, 5, plays with a toy swords before the start of the O'Fallon Illuminated Christmas Parade on Saturday evening in O'Fallon.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
Karsen Hartman, 3, Blaise Hartman, 5, and Aeson Sea, 7 play with toy swords before the start of the O'Fallon Illuminated Christmas Parade on Saturday evening in O'Fallon.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
The VFW Post 805 Color Guard march in the O'Fallon Illuminated Christmas Parade on Saturday evening in O'Fallon.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
"Playing in the snow" float built by the Wicks family in the O'Fallon Illuminated Christmas Parade on Saturday evening in O'Fallon.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
The O'Fallon Fire Department drive a vintage fire truck during the O'Fallon Illuminated Christmas Parade on Saturday evening in O'Fallon.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
Scott McCormick, Jessica Kirchhoff, and Hayden Kirchhoff try to keep warm before the starrt of the O'Fallon Illuminated Christmas Parade on Saturday evening in O'Fallon.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
Mylee Leisure of O'Fallon scrambles after some candy during the O'Fallon Illuminated Christmas Parade on Saturday evening in O'Fallon.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com