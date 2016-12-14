Winter break begins next week — Dec. 21 through Jan. 4

Winter break schedule
All O’Fallon public elementary, junior and high schools will have no school Wednesday, Dec. 21, as winter break begins. Classes will resume Thursday, Jan. 5.
All Shiloh public schools will have an early 11:30 a.m. dismissal on Tuesday, Dec. 20, and return for a full day of classes Thursday, Jan. 5.
O’Fallon District 90
School Board
The monthly board of education meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20 at the district office, located at 118 E. Washington St.
Amelia Carriel Jr. High
O’Fallon Police Department are hosting a Breakfast with Santa event from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at Amelia Carriel Jr. High located at 451 N. Seven Hills Rd.
A choir concert will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15.
An art show event will be held from 8 to 10:30 a.m.
LaVerna Evans
The last 2016 All-Pro Dad meeting will take place at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15 at LaVerna Evans Elementary, located at 802 Dartmouth Dr. RSVP to ensure enough food is prepared. RSPV at alprodad.com/3218.
The Gingerbread House Night event is from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, with the District 90 Choir to perform at 6 p.m., while families begin gingerbread house building. The cost of each house is $5 in advance, cash only, or $6 at the door. The school needs at least 40 house kits sold in advance in order to hold the event, and staff expects to sell about 100. For more information contact, Sue Willis at 618-632-3335.
Holiday Christmas room parties are scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Holiday Spirit Week is Dec. 12-16. On Thursday, Dec. 15, students can wear “all things red,” and, on Friday, Dec. 16, students can wear “all things green.” Monday, Dec. 17 the theme is “Do you wanna be a snowman?” and students can dress in white or like a snowman. On Tuesday, Dec. 18 holiday sweaters are encouraged to be worn.
O’Fallon District 104
Central Elementary
Kindergarten through second grade is hosting a Holiday Zoobilee musical event at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 at Central Elementary, located at 309 Hartman Ln.
Santa’s Cottage is slated for Thursday, Dec. 15 through Friday, Dec. 16.
Breakfast with Santa is from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17.
School Improvement Day is Tuesday, Dec. 20 with an early dismissal at 12:10 p.m.
O’Fallon District 203
O’Fallon Township High School
OTHS Study Night event will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 at the O’Fallon Public Library. It is an event for OTHS students to gather and study for final exams before winter break. The library will be open after hours just for students with coffee and snacks provided, as well as door prizes will be awarded. No registration is required, but students must present his or her student ID.
Final examinations are slated for Friday, Dec. 16 during first-, second- and third-class hours; and, Monday, Dec. 19, during early bird, as well as, sixth- and seventh-class hours. Exams will continue Tuesday, Dec. 20 during fourth- and fifth-class hours.
Athletic All-State recognition ceremony will be taking place at about 7 p.m. (in between the varsity girls and varsity boys games) Tuesday, Dec. 20 during the home basketball game in the Panther Dome, located at 600 S. Smiley St.
Private schools
St. Clare Catholic School
A toy drive collection will run through Friday, Dec. 16. Unwrapped gifts will be given to Catholic Urban Programs for needy families who can’t afford Christmas presents for their children. Donations can be placed by the stairway near the school office at 214 W. Third St.
St. Clare Catholic School will have no school Thursday, Dec. 22 through Monday, Jan. 2, with classes resuming on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
A Good Shepherd Christmas Program will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 at the Good Shepherd Preschool facilities at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, located at 629 St. Nicholas Drive in O’Fallon. For more information, call 618-726-6532.
The school choir will present a “Cocoa & Carols” event at 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 in the gymnasium. For ticket information, email ajschillinger@charter.net or call 618-698-1873.
At 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, the school administrators will meet for monthly school board committee meetings.
Wednesday, Dec. 21 is a “no uniform day,” where students are encouraged to wear red, green and white in the spirit of the holiday season with parties at 10:30 a.m. and an early dismissal to follow at 11:30 a.m. There will be no after school childcare available.
The annual St. Clare book fair resulted in $10,366.01 gross sales this year with the addition of $1,371.83 collected through the “All for Books Spare Change” program. Scholastic will match that amount for charities. The St. Clare School Library earned $3,627.82 in book fair profit benefits in the form of cash and scholastic dollars too, as well as 32 books were purchased for the classroom libraries. Second-grade teacher Karen Stonewater’s class won the Parent Participation contest with 75 percent of the class students’ parents attending the fair, which earned them $50 worth of free books for their classroom. Sixth-grade teacher Jill Harktop’s class won the “All for Books Spare Change” contest by raising $200.17 earning the class $25 in books for their classroom and an extra half-hour of recess time.
First Baptist Academy
First Baptist Academy will start its winter break Monday, Dec. 19, and return Wednesday, Jan. 4.
College News
O’Fallon student earns scholarship to SEMO
Erica Jacobs of O’Fallon has received the Midwest Achievement Award to attend Southeast Missouri State University for the 2017-2018 academic year. Jacobs is the daughter of Kevin and Michelle Jacobs, of O’Fallon, and will be a 2017 graduate of O’Fallon Township High School.
