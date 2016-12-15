FRIDAY, DEC. 16
Red Cross to hold blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive from 3 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 16 at the YMCA, 284 North Seven Hills in O’Fallon.
Metro East Pachyderms to meet
The Metro East Pachyderms will meet at noon on Friday, Dec. 16 at Amoré Restaurante in O’Fallon. There will be a Christmas presentation by Adrian Heuermann. Beginning on Jan. 13, the club will be changing to two, meetings per month, one at noon and one evening at 5:30 p.m., but they will still meet at Amoré. On Jan. 13, the meeting will be at noon, and the speaker will be Samantha Wilson with Turning Point USA.
Cambridge House to hold “Holiday Bingo”
You’re invited to “Holiday Bingo” at Cambridge House of O’Fallon, 844 Cambridge Blvd. in O’Fallon, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16. There will be refreshments, 100 prizes and a whole lot of fun. Bring friends and family. For more information, call (618) 624-9900.
SATURDAY, DEC. 17
O’Fallon PD to host Breakfast with Santa
The O’Fallon Police Department is hosting a Breakfast with Santa event from 8 to 11 a.m. Dec. 17 at Amelia Carriel Junior High School, 451 N. Seven Hills Road in O’Fallon. The pancake breakfast will be served from 8 to 10 a.m. Santa is expected to arrive at 8:30 a.m. The event will also include crafts for the children to make. The event is provided free by local community sponsors. Canned goods will be collected for the O’Fallon Food Pantry.
SUNDAY, DEC. 18
Faith Lutheran concert
The Metro East Community Chorale directed by Stephen Wilson will present a Christmas Concert at Faith Lutheran Church in O’Fallon as part of the Faith Concert Series. The concert will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 18 in the sanctuary. There will be a freewill offering supporting the Chorale. For more information call 618-632-5562 or visit www.faith-online.org.
Christmas presentation
An adult Christmas presentation, “Behold,” will be presented at 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18 at O’Fallon Assembly of God, 1400 N. Green Mount Road. For more information, contact the church at 618-632-5584 or visit the website www.ofallonassembly.com.
UMC to host “Living Nativity & Birthday Party for Jesus”
Come experience the wonders of Christmas with a fun event for the whole family on Sunday, Dec. 18 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at O’Fallon First United Methodist Church, 504 East U.S. Highway 50. Celebrate the birth of a savior with birthday cake and activities for kids. Feed a baby camel, donkey or sheep.
MONDAY, DEC. 19
Church to hold free community meal
Faith Lutheran Church, 510 East Highway 50 in O’Fallon, will be serving a free, hot meal on Dec. 19 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. All are invited and welcome. Faith’s free, Monday night Community Meals, served restaurant style, will resume on Jan. 9, 2017. For more information, contact Faith Lutheran at 632-5562.
TUESDAY, DEC. 20
MVRBC blood drive set at school
A Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center blood drive will be held on Dec. 20 from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the Central School District Gym, 309 Hartman Lane in O’Fallon. To schedule an appointment for blood donation, call (800) 747-5401 or go online at bloodcenterIMPACT.org. Blood donation is a safe, simple procedure that takes about 45 minutes to one hour. An identification card or Donor ID is required to donate. Potential donors must be in good health, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be at least 17 years old. Potential donors may be 16 years old and donate, but must present a signed parental consent form for 16-year old donors.
TUESDAY, DEC. 27
City meetings canceled
The city of O’Fallon has canceled the following meetings set for Tuesday, Dec. 27: Zoning Hearing Officer at 5 p.m., the Finance & Administrative Committee at 5:30 p.m., Community Development Committee at 6 p.m., the Planning Commission at 6 p.m., and the Public Works Committee at 7 p.m.
Scott Credit to host MVRC blood drive
Scott Credit Union, 712 West Highway 50 in O’Fallon, will host the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Donor Bus on Dec. 27 from 3 to 6 p.m. To schedule an appointment for blood donation, call (800) 747-5401 or go online at bloodcenterIMPACT.org. Blood donation is a safe, simple procedure that takes about 45 minutes to one hour. An identification card or Donor ID is required to donate. Potential donors must be in good health, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be at least 17 years old. Potential donors may be 16 years old and donate, but must present a signed parental consent form for 16-year old donors.
THURDAY, DEC. 29
Red Cross to hold blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive from 3 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 29 at St. Clare School, 214 West 3rd St. in O’Fallon.
TUESDAY, JAN. 3
Walgreens to host MVRC blood drive
Walgreens, 704 Cambridge Blvd. in O’Fallon, will host the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Donor Bus on Jan. 3 from 4 to 7 p.m. To schedule an appointment for blood donation, call (800) 747-5401 or go online at bloodcenterIMPACT.org. Blood donation is a safe, simple procedure that takes about 45 minutes to one hour. An identification card or Donor ID is required to donate. Potential donors must be in good health, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be at least 17 years old. Potential donors may be 16 years old and donate, but must present a signed parental consent form for 16-year old donors.
