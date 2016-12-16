News briefs

O’Fallon
Xi Chi Chapter No. 5456 of ESA International
Xi Chi Chapter 5456 of ESA International held a fundraiser and book fair last month at Barnes & Noble to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. ESA members send care packages to deployed troops, help families when they are away from their loved ones and stock base food and family support banks with Hope For Heroes.
With military operations continuing in Iraq and Afghanistan, the Hope For Heroes program is still in need of support. Part of the support is collecting cell phones to recycle through Cell Phones for Soldiers which provides phone cards for deployed military members. There is a continuing need for snack items, toiletries, DVDs and handheld games to be sent to Wounded Warriors returning for treatment along with support to area deployed troops in Afghanistan.
The organization accepts donations at several drop-off sites, which include: Roxana Community Center in Roxana; SuprTEK at 620 Pierce Blvd. in O’Fallon; Crossroad Motors at 7905 N. Illinois St. in Caseyville; Top Shop Auctions Inc. in Germantown; BC Signs at 620 W. U.S. Highway 50 in O’Fallon; Advantage Family Chiropractic in Belleville; Public Library in Fairview Heights; Progressive Property Network Inc. in O’Fallon; Gifts for Individuals in O’Fallon; Frieze Harley-Davidson in O’Fallon; and, O’Fallon City Hall.
Those interested in becoming involved can contact Fran Harris Shaffer at 618-593-3488 or email at bootscutie@hotmail.com. For more information, visit www.xi-chi.org. or on Facebook at Xi Chi Chapter 5456 of Epsilon Sigma Alpha - ESA.
Shiloh
Three Springs’ Park restroom update
EWR Architects Inc. has been approved by the Shiloh Village Board to draft construction plans and specifications for the year-round accessible restroom at Three Springs Park at 2250 Frank Scott Parkway East. The total cost of the architectural and engineering services for the completion of the existing Three Springs restroom and Illinois American Water pump station building at the park is $6,200.
In August, the building, was completed by Holland Construction, making it the second restroom available at the park.
Electric service, branch circuit wiring and conduit, lighting, switches, panel and other apparatus is lacking in the restroom part of the building and requires completion, according to a letter sent to the village by EWR on Oct. 21.
Heated during winter for continued year-round use, EWR stipulates the temperature setting in winter will typically be at or below 50 degrees with an electrical source, as well as, mechanical ventilation will be provided.
According to EWR, architectural work may include any demolition and reconstruction required to accomplish the necessary electrical work. In addition, interior painting, finishing of surfaces, toilet room equipment specifications and installation, and any carpentry, roofing, flashing, concrete or masonry work may be required also.
At a previous meeting on Monday, Nov. 28, Trustees Mark Kurtz and Kurt Burrelsman voted in opposition to approving EWR being hired.
Burrelsman and Trustee Greg O’Neil both voted in opposition to approving EWR being hired during the Monday, Dec. 5 regular board meeting, but were outvoted by Trustees Tina Warchol, Bob Weilmuenster and Colleen Powers. Kurtz was absent.
“I’ve made calls, and I know there are other options out there that will cost substantially less money than what EWR is asking,” Burrelsman said.
Warchol said, “We can’t afford to keep tabling this. We need this restroom completed, and so we need to get the ball rolling on this.”
Holland was supposed to complete the interior portion of the building as well in August, but Kurtz felt it was in violation for Holland Construction to do the entire job without the opportunity of bidding on the project being given to other companies.
The proposal to complete the installation for the restrooms from Holland Construction, the original construction contractor, was for $65,000. Megan Fuhler, public works director, and John Marquart, village administrator, recommended trustees accept the contract with Holland via a change order with IAW, “if funding can be allocated,” Fuhler said in August.
At the time IAW agreed to treat this as a change order to their existing contract for the construction of the pump house-restroom building, which was being built through April. All that remained then, and still now, is the interior finishing, mostly plumbing and electrical work.
The board did not approve Holland to continue the work, which is the reason why the restroom has still not been completed to date.
Ameren Illinois Power to purchase easement from village
The Village of Shiloh approved Ameren Illinois Power’s proposal to purchase a portion of right of way easement from the village in the amount of $18,900.
“This is a request to acquire an additional 25-foot easement for the electrical line that runs through the Sierra Park from the southern to northern terminus of that park,” Marquart said.
There are new federal guidelines that ask for 100 feet of right of way around these types of electrical utilities, as opposed to the former 50 feet, Marquart said.
“The guidelines exist so that these utility lines can be freer of encroachment from trees, shrubs, fences and all of these other types of things, and Ameren has approached us to do so,” he said. “Right now if you were to go out there to take a look at where that is — the two big poles are along the eastern edge of the park in the grassy area, basically right between our property and the apartments to the east there.”
According to Marquart, this is something that is not required because there are no trees or shrubbery where the property is, and the village doesn’t anticipate putting anything there either, but Ameren is looking to the future, rather than the current condition.
“It seems to me that this is a way to get an extra $18,900 for the village coffers,” Marquart said.
