FRIDAY, DEC. 23
OTHS boys cross country team plans reunion
There will be an O’Fallon boys cross country reunion at Buffalo Wild Wings in O’Fallon on Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. Families are welcome.
TUESDAY, DEC. 27
City meetings canceled
The city of O’Fallon has canceled the following meetings set for Tuesday, Dec. 27: Zoning Hearing Officer at 5 p.m., the Finance & Administrative Committee at 5:30 p.m., Community Development Committee at 6 p.m., the Planning Commission at 6 p.m., and the Public Works Committee at 7 p.m.
Scott Credit to host MVRC blood drive
Scott Credit Union, 712 West Highway 50 in O’Fallon, will host the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Donor Bus on Dec. 27 from 3 to 6 p.m. To schedule an appointment for blood donation, call (800) 747-5401 or go online at bloodcenterIMPACT.org. Blood donation is a safe, simple procedure that takes about 45 minutes to one hour. An identification card or Donor ID is required to donate. Potential donors must be in good health, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be at least 17 years old. Potential donors may be 16 years old and donate, but must present a signed parental consent form for 16-year old donors.
THURDAY, DEC. 29
Red Cross to hold blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive from 3 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 29 at St. Clare School, 214 West 3rd St. in O’Fallon.
TUESDAY, JAN. 3
Walgreens to host MVRC blood drive
Walgreens, 704 Cambridge Blvd. in O’Fallon, will host the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Donor Bus on Jan. 3 from 4 to 7 p.m. To schedule an appointment for blood donation, call (800) 747-5401 or go online at bloodcenterIMPACT.org. Blood donation is a safe, simple procedure that takes about 45 minutes to one hour. An identification card or Donor ID is required to donate. Potential donors must be in good health, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be at least 17 years old. Potential donors may be 16 years old and donate, but must present a signed parental consent form for 16-year old donors.
To have your event listed, email ofprogress@bnd.com by 5 p.m. Monday prior to the Thursday publication date.
