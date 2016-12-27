O’Fallon nurse receives prestigious award

Recently, HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital awarded Sarah Krumeich, a registered nurse (RN) and O’Fallon resident, with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.
Krumeich serves as an RN for St. Elizabeth’s Critical Care Unit. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s nationwide program to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.
“I am honored to receive the national DAISY Award,” Krumeich said. “The meaning behind the DASIY Award means so much. It is a blessing to be recognized for the work that we do as nurses every day to make a positive impact on our patients and their families.”
The nomination was submitted by a patient’s family member.
The nomination shared: “Our family has been in and out of hospitals with our brother who has special needs. We have had many nurses, yet our family was so impressed with Sarah. Everyone knows the feeling of leaving a family member in another person’s hands. It can be scary. Usually my mother-in-law and I take turns being with our brother, but Sarah was the first nurse we have had where we felt comfortable going out of the room. She is professional, caring and willing to go above and beyond to answer questions — even in Spanish for my mother-in-law! Sarah stood by my brother’s side, and I could tell she was the kind of nurse that does this job because she loves helping people.”
A total of 16 dedicated nurses were also recognized for receiving additional individual nominations for this quarter. These colleagues include: Gary Lauritsen, Katy Lorenzo and Sarah Poirot, (Critical Care Unit); Tanya Cochran, Matthew Hill, Christy Hunter and Susan Quinn (Medical/Surgical); Katie O’Brien (Mother Child Center); Linda Archer, Jamie Burkett, Timothy Coplan, John Davis, Michelle Mehring and Emily Meise, (Progressive Care Unit); Denise Shookman and Shannon Westerfield (Rehab).
St. Elizabeth’s introduced participation in the nationally-recognized DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nursing in May 2015, which was made possible through funds provided by HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Foundation.
Nominations for future DAISY Awards at St. Elizabeth’s continue to be accepted. Patients and visitors are encouraged to share and submit their story of witnessing excellent and compassionate care from the clinical staff. A nomination form can be downloaded at steliz.org.
HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital is part of the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, which also includes HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville, and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland.
