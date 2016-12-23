OTHS honors December students of the month

Two O’Fallon Township High School seniors have been recognized as students of the month for December: Rebecca Cowin and Jeonghu Park.
Jeonghu Park, 17, of O’Fallon is involved in many extracurricular activities beginning with his role as president of Future Science Professionals and chief programing officer of the robotics team, math and science teams, Friends Of Rachel Club, Interact Club, Saturday Scholars and National Honor Society.
He is also a member of the Worldwide Youth in Science and Engineering Competition Team.
Jeonghu enjoys spending time with his third-grade sister, Jinseo, playing piano and reading.
“I’ve never learned how to play piano, but I like to push keys to mimic my favorite songs,” he said.
Park is the son of O’Fallon residents Seonghee Kim, mother, and Minsun Song, father.
“I read all kinds of fictions and non-fictions, but I read mostly in Korean,” Jeonghu said.
Jeonghu is a third-degree black belt in Taekwondo, which is a martial art focusing on uniting self defense skills with the discipline it takes to gain self control, according to to the O’Fallon World Martial Arts School website.
Since 2014, Jeonghu has received more than seven awards recognitions for his involvement and skills in various activities, starting with third place during Southern Illinois University of Carbondale Math Field Day.
In 2015, he was the OTHS winner of the American Mathematics Contest 10; and again this year, he was the school winner for No. 12 of the same OTHS contest.
During this year’s Sectional WYSE Computer Science competition he took home first place. In the same competition this year, in the chemistry category, he placed second; in the science category, he placed sixth. OTHS teachers nominate students to participate.
Looking ahead in five years, Jeonghu said he wants to be working for a successful technology lab as an artificial intelligence developer; and, in 10 years, he hopes to have his own lab to be studying AIs.
“As of right now … I just want to be me,” he said.
Community service projects are another hobby Jeonghu said, who was the First Lego League volunteer; a Special Olympics volunteer; a U.S. Highway 50 Clean Up team member and helps during the Rotary Club’s Auction Night event.
Rebecca, 18, of O’Fallon is also involved in an abundance of activities including athletics, school and honor clubs, volunteer community service and employment activities like varsity girls lacrosse, O’Fallon Outlaws Club of Lacrosse and varsity cheer leading.
She was a lead delegate for Model United Nations her sophomore through senior years at OTHS earning her a Superior Delegate Award and Outstanding Delegation recognition for Spain, both at the spring 2016 McKendree Model UN Conference. Rebecca also participates on the First Robotics Team 1208 in the role of chief administrative officer.
One of 16 members from the St. Louis Metro-East Federal Reserve Student Board of Directors, Rebecca also was chosen by her teachers to be a WYSE Math and Physics teams member. During this year’s Sectional WYSE Physics competition she earned second place.
The list doesn’t end there. Rebecca is active as a girls lacrosse representative on the Leadership Council, which members are nominated by OTHS coaches. She is a founding member of the Ethics Bowl Team, where she has participated since sophomore year. She is also a member of the Spanish, math and wellness clubs.
Inducted in 2015 to the Spanish Honors Society, Rebecca went on to be inducted into National Honors Society this year, too, as well as participating in Saturday Scholars program, and she was recognized as a Scholar Athlete, ninth through 11th grade. She was also 2016 Junior Prom Princess, which is a position selected by OTHS faculty members.
“I volunteered with the Big Brothers Big Sisters Annual Picnic to run games for the siblings,” she said. “(And during summer 2015) I organized the cheerleader donation for Interact Club’s Secret Santa program for local foster kids.”
Tutoring is among the additional extracurricular activities she enjoys, spending two hours weekly with local junior high students from Sept. 2014 through Feb. 2015. Since June 2015, Rebecca has also dedicated another two hours weekly visiting hospice patients at VITAS Hospice Care.
Since spring 2015, she has also been employed five hours weekly during the spring as a Youth Lacrosse Official.
