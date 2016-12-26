O'Fallon Progress

SWIC Foundation awards 2016-2017 scholarships

The Southwestern Illinois College Foundation has announced recipients of 2016-2017 academic year scholarships.

O’Fallon students receiving SWIC Foundation scholarships and awards for the 2016-2017 academic year are:

▪ Robert Baker, Brenda Smith Memorial Scholarship and the Memorial Foundation Scholarship;

▪ Abbey Benton, William E. & Florence Schmidt Memorial Business Scholarship;

▪ Cheryl Blakeslee, Illinois Oncology LTD Scholarship;

▪ Sarah Brooks, Robyn Musick Memorial Nursing Scholarship;

▪ Kellie Spencer, Mrs. Tamarra Lane (Allen) Courtney Scholarship.

Sidney Bleisch of Shiloh also received a STEM Scholarship.

Twenty-two new scholarships were established this year.

Current and prospective students can apply for 2017-2018 academic year Foundation scholarships online at swic.edu/foundation between Jan. 1 and March 1, 2017 for best opportunities. For more information about applying for SWIC Foundation scholarships, call 866-942-SWIC (7942), ext. 5518, or email scholarships@swic.edu.

