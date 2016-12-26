SWIC Foundation awards 2016-2017 scholarships

The Southwestern Illinois College Foundation has announced recipients of 2016-2017 academic year scholarships.
O’Fallon students receiving SWIC Foundation scholarships and awards for the 2016-2017 academic year are:
▪ Robert Baker, Brenda Smith Memorial Scholarship and the Memorial Foundation Scholarship;
▪ Abbey Benton, William E. & Florence Schmidt Memorial Business Scholarship;
▪ Cheryl Blakeslee, Illinois Oncology LTD Scholarship;
▪ Sarah Brooks, Robyn Musick Memorial Nursing Scholarship;
▪ Kellie Spencer, Mrs. Tamarra Lane (Allen) Courtney Scholarship.
Sidney Bleisch of Shiloh also received a STEM Scholarship.
Twenty-two new scholarships were established this year.
Current and prospective students can apply for 2017-2018 academic year Foundation scholarships online at swic.edu/foundation between Jan. 1 and March 1, 2017 for best opportunities. For more information about applying for SWIC Foundation scholarships, call 866-942-SWIC (7942), ext. 5518, or email scholarships@swic.edu.
Comments