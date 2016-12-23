O’Fallon
City manager appointed chairman of state committee
O’Fallon City Administrator Walter Denton has been appointed to serve as chairman of the Illinois Municipal League (IML) Municipal Managers Committee for 2017.
“Walter has done a phenomenal job as O’Fallon’s City Administrator. His appointment by IML is a true measure of how well respected he is as a City Administrator and how other community leaders view the City of O’Fallon’s professionalism during his tenure,” said O’Fallon Mayor Gary Graham.
The IML Municipal Managers Committee serves as a liaison between the Illinois City/County Management Association (ILCMA) and the IML, participating with the IML on legislative and other matters of mutual interest to local government in the State of Illinois. Committee members meet monthly, and may be called upon to provide analysis and expertise in a variety of areas related to local governments including:
▪ Financial management
▪ Personnel and labor relations
▪ Training and staff development
▪ Legislative mandates
The chair person and the term of the chair and members are determined by the IML, with recommendation from Illinois City/County Management Association (ILCMA).
“This appointment is a true honor. I am very fortunate to be able to serve the residents of O’Fallon and to provide knowledge and expertise that may help other communities across Illinois,” said Denton. “Serving on the committee also allows me to have up-to-date information on state legislative issues that benefits O’Fallon.”
Parks department offering advanced stained glass class
Challenge your artistic child! If your child has previously taken a stained glass class, the O’Fallon Parks and Recreation Department is offering an advanced stained glass class starting in January.
Participants, ages 14 and up, will make a small panel lampshade or jewelry box using the copper method. There will be additional fees due for supplies to a glass store for glass, came, solder, flux, putty, and any additional supplies.
The class will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2 and Monday, Feb. 6 in KCCC Basement A (Square) at Parks and Rec Office and Cavins Community Center.
Cost is $60. Additional supplies cost approximately $50-$70.
Participants must have taken previous stained glass classes.
Sign up at ofallonparksandrec.com.
Knights of Columbus host weekly fish fry
The O’Fallon Knights of Columbus and Ladies Auxiliary continue to sponsor a weekly fish fry every Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the K of C Hall, located at 402 E. Highway 50, across from the city park.
The traditional menu of cod and tilapia will be available, along with hamburgers, hot dogs and additional side dishes. Baked cod has also been added to the menu. Dine in or carry out is available. Orders can be called in at 632-6229. Credit cards are accepted. Lunch is also available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays.
In addition to the Friday fish fry, the KC also has taco Tuesdays, wing Wednesdays and $5 blue plate specials on Thursdays.
The Knights of Columbus is an international Catholic family fraternal service organization with nearly 1.7 million members in over 12,500 local councils. Last year, Knights donated 60 million volunteer hours and $130 million to charitable and benevolent causes, sponsoring projects to benefit their church, councils, communities, families, and youth.
The local O’Fallon council donated over $35,000 to charity last year supporting organizations such as Special Olympics, St. Clair Adult Vocational Enterprises (SAVE), the Illinois Center for Autism, Parents and Teachers of Exceptional Children (PTOEC), and the St. Clare, St. Nicholas, Corpus Christi, and St. Joseph parishes.
The council also sponsors local events for the community, such as an annual spelling bee, soccer challenge, and free throw contest.
Belleville
Way of Lights 5K set for Jan. 7
The National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows in Belleville is holding its eighth annual Way of Lights 5K Competitive Run & 1.5-Mile Fun Walk on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, at 6:30 p.m. Check-in time begins at 5 p.m. the race begins at 6:30 p.m. The walk begins at 7 p.m. Cost is $30 for the run and $20 for the walk. For more information and to register, visit snows.org.
