New urgent care facility opens in O’Fallon

O’Fallon residents now have a choice for their urgent care medical needs.
The new MedExpress Medical Center is located at 1711 W. U.S. Highway 50. It is the second urgent care center in O’Fallon — the other being affiliated with St. Elizabeth’s HSHS on Green Mount Road.
“We’re about the convenience for the patient, so we want to make sure that the patients get the care they need at their convenience. So whether it’s eight o’clock in the morning, or if it’s something they don’t need to go to the E.R. for — whether it’s a cold, cough or sore throat or something more in-depth — we want to be available for them,” Linda Kline, MedExpress area manager, said.
O’Fallon will be the sixth MedExpress location in Illinois and the 193rd location nationwide for the Morgantown, W. Va.-based company, according to Bradley Binder, marketing field coordinator. Last month, the company opened a location in Normal, and it plans to open additional centers in 2017, including one in Peoria.
“We have one in Collinsville, Alton, Quincy, Swansea, Normal and now, O’Fallon, so we’re growing,” Binder said.
Services
The new center will offer walk-in treatment for everyday illness and injury, including more advanced offerings such as on-site X-rays, IVs, labs, minor surgery, stitches and treatment for broken bones, sprains and strains.
MedExpress centers are open every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with no appointments necessary. They also offer basic wellness and prevention services such as physicals, immunizations and tobacco cessation counseling.
“We are prepared for small and large patient volumes, but the idea is for patients, from the time they walk in the door to when they leave, to spend about 45 minutes here. Of course, if we need to take longer with a patient, then so be it — no problem. What’s important is we are here to make sure the patient is cared for in the best way possible given our resources,” Binder said.
Local employers can utilize MedExpress for employer health services, such as occupational medicine, employee injury care, workers’ compensation and pre-employment screenings and physicals.
“From a business perspective, employers look out for the health and welfare of the worker, but they also don’t want he or she to be missing more time than they have to be, and we can ensure that employees are in and out without lessening the quality of care given,” Binder said.
MedExpress centers accept all major insurances and offer affordable pricing for those without insurance. Centers are staffed by a full medical team, which includes customer service representatives, nurses, providers and radiologic technologists. As a neighborhood medical center and community health care partner, MedExpress can help refer patients, when necessary, within the broader health care system, including referrals to specialists, primary care physicians and hospitals.
“As a welcoming gift to the community,” the O’Fallon center is offering free flu shots to the community through Tuesday, Jan. 3 for patients ages 9 and older.
Community Impact
Along with the O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce president Paul Evans, Walter Denton, O’Fallon city administrator, spoke at the ribbon-cutting event for MedExpress the day before opening.
Denton said the city is excited for MedExpress to move into the community by taking a vacant lot and turning it into something useful for the residents. Formerly, the lot where the center was built was occupied by a restaurant called 17th Street BBQ Bar and Grill, which closed on Nov. 30.
“I don’t know if the city will be utilizing MedExpress services specifically for its employees in matters, like pre-hiring testing or workman compensation cases, but certainly, the employees can take advantage of the medical center’s array of services,” Denton said. “There are some things that they do here that we may consider sending employees to.”
Binder said the O’Fallon location is expected to have about 25 employees, maybe more down the line.
Eric Ingram said he heard about the opening through Debbie Seaborne, one of the front office assistants who will be greeting and signing in patients at the O’Fallon center.
“This is very convenient for me, and if everyone else here is as good-hearted and kind as Debbie is, then the community will be in good hands,” Ingram said.
“We are thrilled to offer the O’Fallon community the option to simply walk-in, see our friendly medical team and receive high-quality, professional medical treatment in a timely fashion, when and where they need it most,” said Kline, the MedExpress area manager.
Robyn L. Kirsch: 618-239-2690, @BND_RobynKirsch
About MedExpress
- Location: 1711 W. U.S.50 in O’Fallon
- Hours:8 a.m. to 8 p.m. everyday, no appointments necessary
- Phone: 618-628-1791
- Website: medexpress.com/local-centers/illinois/o’fallon.aspx
Comments