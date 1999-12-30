Event at St. Clare of Assisi to focus on marriage, annulment in Catholic Church

THURDAY, DEC. 29
Red Cross to hold blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive from 3 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 29 at St. Clare School, 214 West 3rd St. in O’Fallon.
TUESDAY, JAN. 3
Walgreens to host MVRC blood drive
Walgreens, 704 Cambridge Blvd. in O’Fallon, will host the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Donor Bus on Jan. 3 from 4 to 7 p.m. To schedule an appointment for blood donation, call (800) 747-5401 or go online at bloodcenterIMPACT.org. Blood donation is a safe, simple procedure that takes about 45 minutes to one hour. An identification card or donor ID is required to donate. Potential donors must be in good health, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be at least 17 years old. Potential donors may be 16 years old and donate, but must present a signed parental consent form for 16-year old donors.
O’Fallon Garden Club to meet
The O’Fallon Garden Club meeting will meet on Tuesday Jan. 3 at Rock Springs Park, 1428 E. 3rd St. in O’Fallon, at 6 p.m. for a social hour, with the meeting starting at 6:30 p.m. The program will be “Hydroponic Gardening,” focusing on earth worms. This event is free and is open to the public at no cost. Refreshments will be served. This should be a very interesting meeting. All ages are welcome. You can dig deeper at ofallongardenclub.com or O’Fallon Garden Club on Facebook. Membership in the club is $20 for individuals and $30 for a family.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 4
O’Fallon Senior Citizens to meet
The Senior Citizens Club of O’Fallon will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the Township Building, 801 State St. The meeting will include business, entertainment and installation of officers.
THURSDAY, JAN. 5
County Genealogical Society to meet
The St. Clair County Genealogical Society meets at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5 at the St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St. in Belleville. The guest speaker is Dr. Gloria Perry, who will present on “Lights in the Window.”
FRIDAY, JAN. 6
Corpus Christi to host blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6 at the Corpus Christi Parish Center, 206 Rasp in Shiloh.
THURSDAY, JAN. 12
Event to focus on marriage, annulment in Catholic Church
People seeking to learn more about marriage and annulment are invited to attend a special presentation on “Marriage and Annulment in the Catholic Church — Realities and Myths” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12 at St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, 1411 Cross St. IN O’Fallon. Father Jim Deiters will discuss the Catholic Church’s definition of marriage and the difference between a divorce and an annulment. This session is good for people of all ages, especially those who hope to get married some day. It also covers what is involved in the annulment process in the Catholic Church and how an annulment can bring great healing. The public is invited to attend. For more information, call 632-3562.
FRIDAY, JAN. 13
Red Cross to hold blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13 at the O’Fallon Public Safety Building, 285 N. 7 Hills Road.
SATURDAY, JAN. 14
Mason to hold MVRBC blood drive
O’Fallon Masonic Lodge 576, 122 E. State St., will host the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center donor bus from 7 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 25
High school to host MVRBC blood drive
A Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center blood drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25 in the O’Fallon High School Dome, 600 S. Smiley St.
MONDAY, JAN. 30
Library to host MVRBC blood drive
A Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center blood drive will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 in the conference room of the O’Fallon Public Library, 120 Civic Plaza.
