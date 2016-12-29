Jack Bond has been ‘rock solid’ for OTHS wrestling program

“Rough” and “ready” are two words that immediately come to mind when OTHS junior Jack Bond steps onto the mat. “Relentless” also fits the Panther wrestler’s persona when facing his opponents. These characteristics, combined with an intense desire to excel, have earned Bond this week’s top athlete award.
After completing a stellar sophomore season last winter, the Panther grappler, the son of Todd and Haley Bond, did not rest on his successes, competing in top-flight off-season tournaments and working hard to improve his strength and tactics.
The result of Bond’s diligence has paid extraordinary dividends through the first half of the current campaign. To date, Bond has been unstoppable, streaking to an undefeated 13-0 record with individual championship titles in the Chatham-Glenwood and Mascoutah Invitational tournaments in the 160-pound weight division.
He attacks his opponents and doesn’t ever let up. His success on the mat has been one of our highlights and has been very instrumental in our undefeated dual meet record.
Glenn Exton, OTHS wrestling coach
“Bond has been rock solid for us through the first half of the season,” said veteran coach Glenn Exton, who has mentored his share of outstanding high school wrestlers in a 25-year career. “He attacks his opponents and doesn’t ever let up. His success on the mat has been one of our highlights and has been very instrumental in our undefeated dual meet record. He has increased his strength through hard work in the off-season and continues to perfect his technique. Every time he steps onto the mat, we have come to expect a win.”
“I wrestle because I have a passion for the sport,” said the Panther grappler. “I genuinely like the sport. I started in the third grad when some of my friends said I would be good because I was strong. My hard work and dedication to the sport all year round is what I contribute my success to.
“Participating in athletics — wrestling specifically — has influenced me to work hard at everything I do,” added the OTHS junior. “It has contributed to me being able to discipline myself and not make foolish decisions.”
