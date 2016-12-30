Man allegedly steals beer, wine, toilet paper from O’Fallon bar

A 26-year-old O’Fallon man has been charged with a misdemeanor theft after allegedly stealing alcohol and merchandise from a tavern in O’Fallon.
Mark A. Jackson, 26, was arrested Dec. 20, according to St. Clair County court records. He allegedly stole hundreds of dollars worth of items including cases of beer and other alcohol from The Outdoorsman Tavern on Dec. 19.
“It’s a shame, really. I’ve never had anything like this happen to me before,” said tavern owner Gary Ahle. “I’ve had some minor vandalism over the years, but nothing I reported to the police.”
Jackson could not be reached for comment, and no attorney for him was listed in court records.
Police reports obtained by The O’Fallon Progress through a Freedom of Information Act request indicated the loss of merchandise to be valued at around $850.
Ahle said family members of Jackson returned some of the stolen items.
“Since some of what I know was taken, back I won’t have to make an insurance claim at least,” Ahle said. “He took a cash box and other incidental items, but nothing real spectacular. I never did get the cash box back.”
Police were led to Jackson after reviewing video footage from the business and the surrounding area, which showed Jackson arriving at the bar around 10:30 p.m., and sitting at the bar at 11 p.m. “not involved in any suspicious activity,” according to a police report.
“At approximately 11:28 p.m., the bartender for the evening walks out the front door of The Outdoorsman for a smoke break. Shortly after...the suspect stands up, puts on his coat, and walks to the back of the business where the stock room is. The suspect then can be seen selecting multiple signs off the wall, along with cases of beer, wine, soda and toilet paper, and taking them out the back door of the business,” according to the police report.
The police report states the suspect was still in the business removing items at 12:25 a.m. and was last seen on surveillance video at 12:57 a.m.
Ahle told police he didn’t suspect any employees were involved in the theft.
Jackson posted bond and was no longer in custody Friday. He awaits a court hearing slated for 8:45 a.m. Feb. 7.
Robyn L. Kirsch: 618-239-2690, @BND_RobynKirsch
