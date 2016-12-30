O’Fallon, Shiloh school districts accept 2017 election filings

The filing deadline to run for local school board posts in the April 4, 2017 general consolidated election was last week. The following candidates filed to run:
▪ O’Fallon School District 203: Lynda Cozad, incumbent; Laura Jacobi Van Hook; Brett Schuette, incumbent; Keith Richter, incumbent; and Stephen Dirnbeck, incumbent.
▪ Shiloh School District 85: Holly Keller; Philip Brunner; incumbent; Alex Herrell; and Kenneth Davis.
▪ Central School District 104: DeWonda McComb; Sarah Svoboda, incumbent; and George Vineyard.
▪ O’Fallon CCSD 90: Matthew J. Lloyd, incumbent; John Wagnon, incumbent; Quennetta Chambers; Curt Iffert; Jason M. Boone; Steven R. Springer, incumbent; John F. Rosenbaum; and John Valentine.
Central 104 Board Meeting
Legislature denies debt waiver
In his report to the board, Superintendent John Bute said the district has recently submitted a waiver of school code to the State Board of Education (ISBE) and the General Assembly (ILGA) to exceed its debt limit with the explicit intent of having a binding question on the April 4, 2017 ballot.
ISBE approved the waiver and sent it to the ILGA for approval. However, during the November veto sessions the House and Senate Education Committee’s recommended that the waiver be denied. The House and Senate did vote to deny it.
Bute attended both Education Committee hearings and provided testimony and answered questions from each committee.
“It was apparent during the committee hearings that both the House and Senate preferred that we ask our local representative and/or senator to introduce special legislation that connects our debt limit extension to a referendum vote,” Bute said in his written report to the board. “As such, I have reached out to Sen. William Haine and our newly elected representative, Katie Stuart. Both are on break from the statehouse and it is unknown if they will respond back before the first of the year.”
In other action, the board also approved its tax levy at $4,419,200.
The board met on Monday, Dec. 19 in the Central Elementary Library. The next board meeting is slated for 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 in the district office, located at 303 Hartman Lane.
O’Fallon CCSD 90 Board
Board will likely vote on boundaries in February
The board met on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at Fulton Junior High School. The majority of the meeting discussion was on the boundaries, but it was not voted on.
The board decided to continue to discuss options and listen to input at its January meeting, with a plan to vote at the February meeting.
The board also approved it final tax levy of about 16.6 million, about a 5 percent increase. Last year’s levy was about $15.8 million.
The next board meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 at the district office at 118 E. Washington St. in O’Fallon.
