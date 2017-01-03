O’Fallon to conduct special census

O’Fallon city officials believe a special census could find as many as 4,000 new residents, and with that more than $600,000 a year for the city coffers.
The city of O’Fallon has commissioned a special census, which will begin on Jan. 12. Census takers will be visiting households in selected neighborhoods every day of the week, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. to collect information from O’Fallon residents. It is anticipated that the special census will take around four weeks to complete and should be wrapped up by the middle of February.
“Your participation and cooperation in the special census is essential in helping our community address vital needs. You can help by providing census workers with complete and accurate information about members of your household, whether they are related to you or not,” said Mayor Gary Graham.
The interview takes no more than a few minutes to complete. All information obtained during the interview will only be used for the purpose of the special census and is confidential.
Several attempts will be made to contact residents in their homes, but in the event that is not possible, census workers will place a telephone call to the home.
Workers will be wearing visible badges identifying them as official census workers. Residents are encouraged to ask them to see their badges.
The purpose for the special census is to allow the city to capture state revenue, such as state income tax, motor fuel tax, and state use tax that are based on per capita (population) distributions.
O’Fallon’s official population, as tabulated by the 2010 Census, is 28,396.
“We strongly believe we are over 30,000 now, and we think it could be as high as 32,000,” said Grant Litteken, assistant to the city administrator.
The city currently receives $153 per resident in state per capita distributions, Litteken said, meaning a gain in population of 4,000 people would equal an extra $612,000 per year in state money.
The city will pay the U.S. Census Bureau $150,572 to conduct the special census.
The special census headquarters will be located at the City Hall Annex, 200 S. Lincoln Ave. Hours of operation for the headquarters will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.
About the Special Census
▪ Time frame: Begins Jan. 12 and should last about a month.
▪ Hours: Census takers will be visiting households in selected neighborhoods every day of the week, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
▪ Special census headquarters: O’Fallon City Hall Annex, 200 S. Lincoln Ave.
▪ What the special census hopes to find: O’Fallon city officials believe as many as 4,000 new residents could have moved into the city since the 2010 Census.
▪ Benefits/costs: The city will pay $150,572 to conduct the special census. However, for every previously uncounted person it finds, it’s worth at least $153 in new state revenue.
