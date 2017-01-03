Crime Briefs

Shiloh
Police looking for man who robbed convenience store
Police in Shiloh are looking for a man who was captured on surveillance video during an armed robbery at a convenience store.
The robbery was reported at 11:37 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 at a Circle K located at 2411 Lebanon Ave. No injuries were reported. Det. George Fender said an undisclosed amount of money was taken from the store.
A surveillance image released by the Shiloh Police Department showed one suspect, police said.
The suspect was described as a black male between the ages of 30 and 40, standing 6-feet tall with a medium build. Police said the person was wearing a black jacket, black pants, black shoes, black gloves and a dark stocking hat pulled down over his face at the time of the robbery.
The suspect allegedly displayed a handgun and fled on foot toward the Shiloh Car Wash, located east of the store.
Earlier this year in a separate case, two men with a handgun allegedly tried to rob the same Circle K location. Both subjects were also captured on the store’s surveillance video in August.
Anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts or the robbery should call the Shiloh Police Department at 618-632-9047.
O’Fallon
Man charged with burglary at hotel
Sheldon D. Williams, 21, of the 1800 block of Mari Drive in O’Fallon, was charged with felony burglary on Dec. 27 in St. Clair County Circuit Court, according to court records.
The charges allege that Sheldon entered an employee-only room at the Quality Inn at 1409 W. Highway 50 in O’Fallon on Nov. 28, 2016, with the intent to commit a theft. The charge is a Class 2 felony.
The O’Fallon Police Department investigated the incident.
