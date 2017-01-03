Fire Calls

Dec. 27
11:40 a.m. Cambridge House, smoke from cooking.
3:37 p.m. World Market (front of/parking lot), vehicle smoking/oil from manifold.
5:54 p.m. 108 White Pine Ave., unintentional alarm.
Dec. 30
3:42 p.m. Golden Corral, malfunctioning pull station.
7:51 p.m. 800 block N. Green Mount Road, vehicle crash.
Dec. 31
8:20 a.m. 150 Knob Creek Lane, malfunctioning CO detector.
5:35 p.m. 200 W. Wesley Drive (area of), vehicle leaking gasoline.
Jan. 1
2:56 p.m. 800 Bassett St., malfunctioning smoke detector.
Jan. 2
10:34 p.m. 118 W. 7th St., electrical short at wall outlet.
