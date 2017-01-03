MEMORIAL HOSPITAL EAST SHILOH
- Erinn Brown and Paul Kohlenberger, O’Fallon, boy, July 8
- Katherine and Matthew Evans, Scott AFB, girl, Sept. 14
- Ashley Amburn and John Peters, O’Fallon, boy, Sept. 14
- Elizabeth and David Howe, Shiloh, girl, Sept. 15
- Nicole and Alan Schilling, Shiloh, boy, Sept. 15
- Whitney and Matthew Powell, O’Fallon, girl, Sept. 16
- Michelle Kingston and Gregory Goeckel, O’Fallon, girl, Sept. 17
- Adelae and Joshua Williams, O’Fallon, boy, Sept. 18
- Laura and Jason Osborn, O’Fallon, boy, Sept. 19
- Amber and Marc Boyer, O’Fallon, girl, Sept. 20
- Leslie and Alex Lovshin, O’Fallon, girl, Sept. 27
- Caitlyn Peet, O’Fallon, boy, Sept. 29
MEMORIAL HOSPITAL BELLEVILLE
- Trudi Payne and Carmale White, O’Fallon, boy, Sept. 17
- Auja Young and Craig Murphy, O’Fallon, boy, Sept. 19
- Chloe Luster and David Gilmore, O’Fallon, boy, Sept. 30
ST. ELIZABETH’S HOSPITAL BELLEVILLE
- Spring and Gordon Philpott, Scott AFB, girl Nov. 30
- Aimee and John Riester, O’Fallon, girl, Dec. 13
- Jamie L. and Jacob Hiles, O’Fallon, girl Dec. 25
