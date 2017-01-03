O'Fallon Progress

January 3, 2017 11:36 AM

Births

MEMORIAL HOSPITAL EAST SHILOH

  • Erinn Brown and Paul Kohlenberger, O’Fallon, boy, July 8
  • Katherine and Matthew Evans, Scott AFB, girl, Sept. 14
  • Ashley Amburn and John Peters, O’Fallon, boy, Sept. 14
  • Elizabeth and David Howe, Shiloh, girl, Sept. 15
  • Nicole and Alan Schilling, Shiloh, boy, Sept. 15
  • Whitney and Matthew Powell, O’Fallon, girl, Sept. 16
  • Michelle Kingston and Gregory Goeckel, O’Fallon, girl, Sept. 17
  • Adelae and Joshua Williams, O’Fallon, boy, Sept. 18
  • Laura and Jason Osborn, O’Fallon, boy, Sept. 19
  • Amber and Marc Boyer, O’Fallon, girl, Sept. 20
  • Leslie and Alex Lovshin, O’Fallon, girl, Sept. 27
  • Caitlyn Peet, O’Fallon, boy, Sept. 29

MEMORIAL HOSPITAL BELLEVILLE

  • Trudi Payne and Carmale White, O’Fallon, boy, Sept. 17
  • Auja Young and Craig Murphy, O’Fallon, boy, Sept. 19
  • Chloe Luster and David Gilmore, O’Fallon, boy, Sept. 30

ST. ELIZABETH’S HOSPITAL BELLEVILLE

  • Spring and Gordon Philpott, Scott AFB, girl Nov. 30
  • Aimee and John Riester, O’Fallon, girl, Dec. 13
  • Jamie L. and Jacob Hiles, O’Fallon, girl Dec. 25

