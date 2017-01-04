O’Fallon’s population was nearing 3,000 in 1917

Here’s a brief look back at some local observations in the Progress the first week of January 1917:
“A large number of musical instruments were sold in O’Fallon this Christmas by Belleville and East St. Louis concerns. We sure are musical in this town …
“If O’Fallon continues to grow as it does, we shall soon pass the 3,000 mark …
“Found — Aluminum handle bread knife. Owner may have same by paying for this ad. Call at Progress office …
“The annual mask ball of the fire department held at Moonlight hall, Saturday evening, eclipsed all previous efforts. Over 600 people paid for admission at the doors. Citizens from nearby towns made a big showing and dancing was kept up until a late hour …
“A revolver was found on the steps of the Progress office, Saturday. Five chambers were loaded. Does anyone claim it?”
75 years ago, Jan. 8, 1942
Early-risers and church-goers Sunday morning shivered in blustery winter with the temperature dropping to within one point of zero. The sudden drop caused a severe break in the water main which supplies O’Fallon from East St. Louis. The large, 10-inch main burst near French Village at what is commonly known as “sheepshed” hill. Work was immediately started in repairing the break under the supervision of Henry Seipp, superintendent of the water department, Mayor Ridge Smith, and other city officials. Through their able work, the broken pipe was replaced without outside help at considerable savings to the city. This was the first time that a break of this nature was repaired without outside assistance of skilled men from East St. Louis.
50 years ago, Jan. 5, 1967
Burglars entered the Black Angus Meat Co. at Second and Westwood and took 1,580 pounds of meat. Tyree Dixon, owner, said that he discovered the theft when he arrived at the place at 6:50 a.m. Wednesday. The meat was valued at $825.
