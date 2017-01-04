Assorted tidbits of local interest

THURSDAY, JAN. 5
County Genealogical Society to meet
The St. Clair County Genealogical Society meets at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5 at the St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St. in Belleville. The guest speaker is Dr. Gloria Perry, who will present on “Lights in the Window.”
Shiloh Spurs
The National Wild Turkey Federation Shiloh Spurs chapter will hold its first meeting of the year beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 at the Shiloh Eagles Club located at 100 Eagle Dr. All members and prospective members are welcome for the hunting season review and social meeting. For more information email Kari Kalicki at kari.kalicki@wilkewindow.com.
FRIDAY, JAN. 6
Corpus Christi to host blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6 at the Corpus Christi Parish Center, 206 Rasp in Shiloh.
THURSDAY, JAN. 12
Event to focus on marriage, annulment in Catholic Church
People seeking to learn more about marriage and annulment are invited to attend a special presentation on “Marriage and Annulment in the Catholic Church — Realities and Myths” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12 at St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, 1411 Cross St. IN O’Fallon. Father Jim Deiters will discuss the Catholic Church’s definition of marriage and the difference between a divorce and an annulment. This session is good for people of all ages, especially those who hope to get married some day. It also covers what is involved in the annulment process in the Catholic Church and how an annulment can bring great healing. The public is invited to attend. For more information, call 632-3562.
The National Wild Turkey Federation Shiloh Spurs chapter will a meeting beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12 at the Shiloh Eagles Club located at 100 Eagle Dr. All members and prospective members are welcome. For more information email Kari Kalicki at kari.kalicki@wilkewindow.com.
FRIDAY, JAN. 13
Red Cross to hold blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13 at the O’Fallon Public Safety Building, 285 N. 7 Hills Road.
Metro East Pachyderms to meet
The first 2017 Metro East Pachyderms meeting will be Friday, Jan. 13 at noon at Bella Milano, 455 Regency Park in O’Fallon. The speaker/topic is to be determined. All are welcome, not just members.
SATURDAY, JAN. 14
Mason to hold MVRBC blood drive
O’Fallon Masonic Lodge 576, 122 E. State St., will host the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center donor bus from 7 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14.
THURSDAY, JAN. 19
The National Wild Turkey Federation Shiloh Spurs chapter will a meeting beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 at the Shiloh Eagles Club located at 100 Eagle Dr. All members and prospective members are welcome. For more information email Kari Kalicki at kari.kalicki@wilkewindow.com.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 25
High school to host MVRBC blood drive
A Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center blood drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25 in the O’Fallon High School Dome, 600 S. Smiley St.
THURSDAY, JAN. 26
Metro East Pachyderms to meet
The Metro East Pachyderms will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26 at the Horseshoe Restaurant, 950 Talon Drive in O’Fallon, IL. The speaker will be Samantha Wilson with Turning Point USA. All are welcome, not just members.
MONDAY, JAN. 30
Library to host MVRBC blood drive
A Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center blood drive will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 in the conference room of the O’Fallon Public Library, 120 Civic Plaza.
SATURDAY, FEB. 4
Garden Club to host trivia night
The O’Fallon Garden Club’s fifth annual trivia night will held Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Katy Cavins Center in the O’Fallon City Park. For more information, contact Harriet S. Baker at 618-632-5530 or 618-580-5530.
